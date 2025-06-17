“They’re the best in the world” - Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos names favourites to win Club World Cup

Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos has backed the club to win the FIFA Club World Cup this year. The LaLiga giants will kickstart their run in the tournament with a game against Al-Hilal at the Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, June 18.

Los Blancos have been placed in Group H alongside the Saudi club, Pachuca and Red Bull Salzburg. The top two teams from the group will advance to the knockouts.

Real Madrid arrive at the tournament having made multiple changes to the squad. Carlo Ancelotti has made way for Xabi Alonso, while Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been roped in to bolster the backline.

The LaLiga giants have also signed Franco Mastantuono from River Plate. However, the Argentinean will only move to the Santiago Bernabeu once he turns 18 in August.

Interestingly, Los Blancos had an underwhelming 2024/25 campaign under Ancelotti, failing to win the league as well as the Champions League. As such, the FIFA Club World Cup will hold great significance for Xabi Alonso's side.

Speaking recently, as cited by Madrid Xtra, Ramos insisted that his former club are always favorites in big competitions.

“Club World Cup favorites? I think Real Madrid are always the favorites in big competitions. They’re the best in the world,” said Ramos.

Sergio Ramos registered 671 appearances for Los Blancos and currently plays for Mexican club Monterrey.

How many times have Real Madrid won the FIFA Club World Cup?

Real Madrid last won the tournament in 2022

Real Madrid have won the FIFA Club World Cup on five occasions since the inception of the tournament in 2000. They first got their hands on the global trophy in 2014, defeating Argentinean club San Lorenzo in the final.

Los Blancos dominated the tournament from 2016 to 2018, winning three straight titles. To date, they are the only team to have achieved that feat.

The LaLiga giants also reigned supreme in 2022 and are the most successful club in the history of the FIFA Club World Cup. However, FIFA have now revamped the tournament, which will be held every four years starting from 2025, and will feature 32 teams.

Of these, 12 teams will feature from Europe and six from South America. The global tournament will also include four teams each from Asia and Africa. There will be four teams from North, Central America and Caribbean, along with one team from the host nation and one from Oceania.

