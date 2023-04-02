"They’re big favourites to beat everybody" - Former Liverpool star makes bold claim for Arsenal's game against the Reds at Anfield

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has backed Arsenal to win their upcoming fixtures in the Premier League. The Scottish pundit believes the Gunners are favorites to defeat his former side in their league encounter at Anfield next Sunday (9 April).

Nicol said on ESPN's YouTube channel:

“Under normal circumstances I would say wow, they’ve got some tough games. But you know what, other than the City game, they’re big favourites to beat everybody, including Liverpool at Anfield, which I can’t believe I’m saying."

He added:

“Even in my day, Liverpool against Arsenal at Anfield generally was a tough old 90 minutes for Arsenal. It’s hard to see that happening. They’re in such good form and confident. And the amount of goals they’re scoring, they’re creating chances, the way they’re playing, there really doesn’t seem to be a flaw right now.”

Anfield is notoriously known for its boisterous and energetic crowd, sometimes dubbed 'the 12th man' for Liverpool. However, Arsenal have been in excellent form this term. The Gunners are currently eight points clear at the top of the league after their 4-1 win over Leeds United on Saturday (1 April).

Mikel Arteta's men also managed to secure a 3-2 victory over the Reds in the reverse fixture in October.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have been underwhelming in the Premier League this season. Jurgen Klopp's men moved down to eighth place in the standings after their 4-1 defeat to Manchester City yesterday.

"He knits it all together" - Paul Merson says Arsenal striker 'reminds' him of Liverpool star

Paul Merson has heaped praise on Gunners striker Gabriel Jesus, likening him to his fellow countryman and Liverpool star Roberto Firmino.

Jesus put on a great performance in the Gunners' 4-1 win over Aston Villa, scoring a brace. The Brazil international's display at the Emirates earned plaudits from Merson, who said on Sky Sports (via Metro):

"I thought he was outstanding. He just brings something different to the team. He comes off players, he knits it all together, he reminds me a bit of Roberto Firmino at Liverpool when he was at his pomp, playing with [Sadio] Mane and [Mohamed] Salah."

He added:

"Jesus is a bit like that for Arsenal. He knits it all together, he comes short, he can go long. He’s just a proper, proper footballer."

Jesus has racked up seven goals and six assists in 17 league appearances for the Gunners this term.

