“They’re a bit easy to pick up” - Paul Merson says ‘predictable’ Arsenal duo have gone off the boil after Brentford draw

After the draw against Brentford, Arsenal legend Paul Merson expressed concerns that Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have been predictable in recent matches. The Gunners are still on top of the table, but are winless in their last three matches in all competitions.

Saka and Martinelli have been running the show for the Gunners this season and have been in top form. However, they have slowed down a little in the last few matches, and Merson believes they could be losing steam.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the 1-1 draw against Brentford on February 11, the Gunners' legend claimed the wingers are becoming less effective in games. However, he did acknowledge that Saka provided the assist for Leandro Trossard's goal in the second half. He said:

"I would definitely say Martinelli and Saka. Saka set up the goal but I definitely think they're a bit easy to pick up at the moment, a bit predictable. It wouldn't hurt, after 20 or 30 minutes if it's not working, to swap wings. Both players like to come inside. I think just swap it up. It's becoming a little predictable for me. I wouldn't take anything away from Brentford. I thought they were absolutely outstanding."

Gabriel Martinelli signed a new deal at Arsenal last week

Gabriel Martinelli ended speculation about his future by penning a new deal with Arsenal last week. The Brazilian, who joined from Ituano in 2019, has been a vital part of Mikel Arteta's side this season.

Speaking to the club's official website, Arteta claimed he was delighted with the winger signing a new deal. He said:

"We're delighted Gabi has signed a new long-term contract. Our supporters see his quality and energy every single time he puts on the shirt and he's the same every day in training, with his hard work and positive values. Gabi is still very young, so we know there's still much more to come from him and it's great that we'll be on this journey together. We're now excited to continue to develop his huge talent and look forward to seeing him perform with Arsenal in the years to come."

Martinelli has scored seven goals this season and provided two assists in his 21 appearances in the Premier League.

