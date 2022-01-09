“They’re a bit soft” – Manchester United legend Roy Keane delivers honest verdict on Arsenal despite recent form

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has offered his opinion on Arsenal's recent good form and their top four chances in the Premier League.

Speaking on air for ITV, the Irishman said:

“After the start they (Arsenal) had, yeah, they deserve credit for turning it around. They’ve got some fantastic young players at Arsenal. But the question now is can they really push on and make that top four? I’m not so sure. I still think they’re a bit soft at times. Especially against the bigger teams."

The Gunners have been in fine form recently. They have won four of their last five Premier League games. Talented youngsters like Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith-Rowe, among others, have put in stellar performances.

Despite being fourth in the league table, their performances against the traditional 'Big Six' this season have not been too encouraging.

The Gunners suffered defeats against Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea. Their only win came against North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal will now need to start getting results against 'bigger' clubs as well if they are to finish in the top four of the Premier League this season.

Arsenal, West Ham United, Tottenham and Manchester United in a four-way battle for the final Champions League spot

Arsenal will need to maintain their good form to finish in the top 4

The battle for the last UEFA Champions League qualifying spot is heating up. Arsenal are currently in fourth position, but the likes of West Ham, Tottenham and Manchester United are all breathing down their necks.

West Ham have been extremely impressive this season and are only one point behind Arsenal in fifth position. Tottenham, on the other hand, have been revitalized under Antonio Conte and are looking extremely dangerous once again.

Tottenham are two points behind Arsenal at the moment, but they have two games in hand over their North London rivals. Despite all their struggles, Manchester United are also firmly in a with a chance to finish fourth this season.

The Red Devils are four points behind Arsenal with a game in hand. With players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane, Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho, Manchester United can never be discounted. It will be interesting to see how the battle for fourth position pans out in the coming months.

