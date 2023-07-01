“They’re competitors, world champions” – Gerardo Martino lifts lid on chat with Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets after Inter Miami appointment

Newly minted Inter Miami boss Gerardo Martino has spoken about Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets joining the club. Martino has taken charge of the MLS club after Phil Neville's dismissal.

Messi is set to arrive at the club as a free agent as his PSG contract has already expired. Same is the case with Busquets, who joins the club from Barcelona. Speaking about the duo's imminent arrival, Martino said:

"That the world's greatest player decides to play in this league, evidently it will open an even greater scenario of growth. When I spoke with Leo, yesterday I spoke with Sergio. We spoke about coming to make things happen. To compete, to compete well. They're competitors, world champions, champions of the Spanish league… it's in their blood."

Lionel Messi previously played 46 matches under Martino during their time together at Barcelona. The Argentina captain scored 41 goals and provided 15 assists in that time period. Whether he can replicate such a rich form for Inter Miami remains to be seen.

Tennis star wants to have Lionel Messi as a neighbour after Inter Miami move

Fever-Tree Championships - Day Three

Messi's move to Inter Miami has sent the sporting world into a frenzy. Tennis star Juan Martin del Potro is no exception. The ATP No.3-ranked player plans to have the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner as his neighbor.

Del Potro is Argentine by nationality. He has an apartment in Miami as well. As Messi looks to settle in his new club, Del Potro plans to have him as his neighbor. He recently said (via El Grafico):

"I'm going to have Lionel Messi as a neighbor. It's nice that he's going to play in Miami, but above all what he said: get out of focus a bit and prioritize the family."

Del Potro added:

"He comes from the World Cup, the Copa América, with many years of too much pressure. A lot of emotional charge. Having won the World Cup already puts him in a position where he can enjoy himself. It's time for everyone to let him enjoy."

Messi's arrival is set to bring a new level of excitement to the MLS. The Argentina captain, however, will have some work to do as his new club are currently at the bottom of the Eastern Conference of the MLS.

Poll : 0 votes