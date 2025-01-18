"They’re complete" - Brentford boss Thomas Frank picks ‘best team in the world’ after facing Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City recently

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has stated that Liverpool are head and shoulders above every other team in the world after the sides clashed on Saturday, January 18. The Bees suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hand of the Reds at the Gtech Community Stadium in the Premier League.

It looked as though the spoils were going to be shared between both sides as the scoreline remained goalless at 90 minutes. However, substitute Darwin Nunez came up trumps by scoring a brace in stoppage time to hand Liverpool all three points.

Prior to Saturday’s match, Brentford had faced Arsenal and Manchester City in their last three league matches. They lost 3-1 to Arsenal and ground out a 2-2 draw against Manchester City.

After the match against the Reds, Thomas Frank claimed that Liverpool are a level above Arsenal and Manchester City. He told the BBC:

"I thought we played a really good game against the best team in the world right now. We did a lot of things right. We defended very well. We gave the opportunities away but not too big. We probably lacked the final cutting edge. We had some good chances and opportunities that never became opportunities because of the last pass or touch. Their centre-backs were exceptionally good."

Talking about Nunez's opener in second-half stoppage time, Frank said:

"It's a deflection that [could] drops anywhere else because he blocks the cross but it dropped perfectly for him [Trent Alexander-Arnold] to play into Nunez. Tough to take but pleased with performance. We always try to win the game from minute one despite who's coming here. We knew they'd have the ball a bit more but we believed we could win the game.

"Yes. I think we just played City and Arsenal and now Liverpool, in a short amout of time. For me they're a level above the two teams. They're complete. Their work ethic, the way they track back, are good indicators. They're so good all over the pitch. Such a threat going forward. These are really, really good. It's the best team in the Premier League and the world. They're huge favourites to win it [the title]."

"They create some danger moments" – Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk on the threat Brentford posed

While Liverpool dominated proceedings for a huge chunk of their game with Brentford, Reds captain Virgil van Dijk claimed the Bees gave them a run for their money. He further added that the hosts sat back and tried to punish them on the counter.

Van Dijk said after the match (via LiverpoolFC):

"They have a very clear structure. You try to break a low block down and if you lose the ball sometimes you can get a counter-attack on you. They create some danger moments. They create them against any team in the league. We handled it well and could have scored more."

"There is no walk in the park. Every game, teams are very good. They want to play their best game against us like we want to play our best game against them. If nobody is ready for a bumpy ride then this season will definitely be one."

Liverpool are now six points clear at the summit of the Premier League table with a game in hand as Arsenal, who are in second place, were held to a 2-2 draw by Aston Villa.

