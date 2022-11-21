"They're having some contacts" - Fabrizio Romano provides encouraging update about Liverpool's January transfer plans 

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool will look to add a top midfielder to their roster during the January transfer window.

The Reds are a bit thinner in the middle of the park compared to other areas on the pitch. Persistent injury issues to Naby Keita, Arthur Melo, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and more haven't helped their cause as well.

Hence, Jurgen Klopp's side might want to improve their depth in the middle of the park, according to Romano. Speaking to GiveMeSport, the Italian transfer expert said:

“In January, it will be about the opportunities. I think they need some fresh players to help Jurgen Klopp. They’re exploring the market. They’re having some contacts to see if there are some good opportunities, but the main focus will be on the new midfielder, a top midfielder, in the summer.”

The Reds were previously linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund's teenage sensation Jude Bellingham. It's highly unlikely that the German club will sell one of their best players in the winter transfer window. Hence, Klopp might need to look elsewhere.

Klopp's team have been far from their usual best this season. They are in sixth place in the Premier League table with 22 points after 14 games and trail league leaders Arsenal by a massive 15 points.

Former Liverpool defender speaks about reaching the 2018 FIFA World Cup final

Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren recently opened up about reaching the finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup with Croatia. Lovren, who is set to star in the 2022 FIFA World Cup as well, told Mundo Deportivo:

"I arrived at that World Cup after losing the Champions League final with some negativity but full of energy and wanting a good result. I still have energy, desire and will and the advantage is that now I have more experience. It's good and It's bad that four years have passed. I'm very motivated and wanting to prove myself, I'll give my best."

Lovren was further asked whether the Qatar showpiece will mark the end of his international career. The Zenit St. Petersburg defender replied:

"I will continue as long as the press doubts me. They already say that I am not at the highest level. They know everything. It doesn't matter how many times they withdraw me. It only motivates me more."

Lovren and Croatia will commence their World Cup campaign against Morocco on November 23 in Group F.

