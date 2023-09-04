“They’re crap” - Piers Morgan delivers scathing Manchester United verdict after Arsenal defeat 

Piers Morgan recently slammed Manchester United after they suffered a dramatic 3-1 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday, September 3.

The Red Devils conceded two late goals, with Declan Rice (90+6') and Gabriel Jesus (90+11') securing all three points for the hosts. Erik ten Hag's men thought they might have won it in the 88th minute when Alejandro Garnacho scored but his goal was ruled offside by VAR.

It was a performance from Manchester United that didn't impress Morgan and he reckoned there are glaring issues with Ten Hag's squad. The British broadcaster told talkSPORT:

"I'm sorry, I think they're crap!"

Piers Morgan went on to give a scathing assessment of the squad at Ten Hag's disposal. He alluded to the dominant United side that Sir Alex Ferguson possessed during the club's glory days winning 13 Premier League titles.

"I just think its one of the poorest United teams that's ever come to Arsenal. I think back to the glory years of Ferguson, none of this lot would get into any of Ferguson's teams," he added.

Erik ten Hag brought on Harry Maguire in the 67th minute and the former Red Devils captain received cheers from Gunners fans. Morgan feels this paints the picture of the problems that lie in the Manchester United side.

"It got to the stage when Harry Maguire came on Arsenal fans cheered. Just imagine that! This is an England defender. There is just something inherently wrong with Manchester United," Morgan added further.

The Red Devils took the lead through Marcus Rashford's 27th-minute strike but quickly conceded an equalizer from Martin Odegaard just a minute later.

Manchester United ended the defeat with Maguire, 30, in defense alongside Jonny Evans, 35, a defensive duo many wouldn't have envisioned before the season. It was their second defeat of the season and questions are being asked about Ten Hag.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag gives an update on defensive duo substituted in loss to Arsenal

Lisandro Martinez had a problem with his foot.

Erik ten Hag was forced to bring off both starting center-backs Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez in the defeat to Arsenal. The duo performed admirably, keeping the Gunners at bay but both ran into fitness issues.

Speaking after the game, the Red Devils boss explained why both were brought off for Maguire and Evans. He said (via Manchester United's official website):

"Victor was ill, so he had to come off. And Licha said he had a problem on his foot. But I'm not sure if it's an injury. We have to wait, we have to see, we have to make the diagnosis."

It will be a massive blow if Martinez sustains a serious injury as he was the only regular starting center-back to play during Sunday's defeat at the Emirates. Raphael Varane is already out of action with an injury.

Fortunately for United and Ten Hag, they have an international break to assess the situation.