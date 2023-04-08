“They’re both very dangerous” – Paul Scholes delivers encouraging review of Manchester United duo

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has praised the partnership between forwards Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

The duo played their part as the Red Devils defeated Everton 2-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday, 8 April. It was the team's second win in a row after their 1-0 win over Brentford in midweek.

Saturday's match marked Martial's first league goal since December in only his 14th appearance in the competition this season. Scholes expressed his happiness to see the Frenchman, who returned to action after more than two months out only in April, fit and firing.

He said on BT Sport (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

"Look, it’s great to have [Martial] back. We all know the quality he’s got, it’s just can he get through it now? Can he get through until the end of the season?

"He hasn’t got a great record fitness-wise but we all know how good of a player he is. If he’s playing in this team he scores 20-25 goals and that adds up to that big gap between Man United and City and Arsenal."

The legendary midfielder also weighed in on Rashford's injury. The Manchester United forward was substituted in the 81st minute against the Toffees with a groin strain.

Scholes said:

"[Rashford's injury] is a little bit of a blow, I hope he’s okay. Just as Martial comes back then he goes out - them two together play really well, they have some kind of link that has been missing in forward areas, they’re both very dangerous.

"I hope Marcus is okay, he gives that option and as I said before the game, you need four or five players who can contribute to try and get you up to 70-80 goals. Marcus and Martial together could probably bring half of those."

Martial ended Manchester United's match against Everton with a goal and a key pass, while completing 93% of his attempts to find a teammate and winning a foul. Rashford, meanwhile, had two shots on target and created one big chance, but also missed four big chances and won just four of his 12 duels.

Manchester United pick up second win in a row after poor start to April

Manchester United's start to the current month was rather poor. The Red Devils suffered a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United on April 2 in a game where they were largely outplayed. The loss saw them slip down to fifth in the Premier League standings.

However, they have arrested the slide almost immediately with league wins over Brentford and Everton.

Erik ten Hag's men edged the Bees 1-0 on April 5 in a game where they got just three shots on target from 18 attempts. They went on to record 21 shots in just the first half against the Toffees on Saturday, ending the game with 29 shots, 11 of which were on target.

Manchester United also got the goals they needed through Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial to claim all three points. They momentarily moved up to third in the standings, but Newcastle United's 2-1 win over Brentford just hours later pushed them back to fourth place.

