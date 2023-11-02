"They’re not too disappointed to lose this game" - PL star backs Arsenal to win silverware this season despite loss in EFL Cup game

West Ham United's Vladimir Coufal has backed Arsenal to win silverware this season. He reckons that the Gunners weren't too disappointed after getting knocked out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, November 1.

Speaking to the media after the 3-1 win over Arsenal, Coufal claimed that Arsenal were on course to win a trophy this season. He added that Mikel Arteta's side wouldn't be disappointed to lose in the Carabao Cup and said via Arsenal News Channel:

"I think Arsenāl will win something for sure. They've won the Community Shield already, so he already has a trophy with Arsenāl. I think they're not too disappointed to lose this game."

Speaking about his former teammate Declan Rice, who moved to the Gunners in the summer, Coufal added:

"It was something special, to see Declan on the other side of the pitch. He's doing an incredible job for Arsenāl, even better than he did for us. He's an unbelievable player. It was strange to see him in different colours but we wish him all the best. He came into our changing room to say hello and see how we are."

The Gunners £105 million to sign Rice from West Ham United in the summer. He has registered two goals and two assists in 15 games across competitions this season.

Gary Nevile backs Arsenal to win the Premier League title

Vladimir Coufal is not the only one to back Arsenal to win silverware this year. Manchester United legend Gary Neville also believes that the Gunners will be the side lifting the Premier League title this season.

He is confident that they will be taking advantage of Manchester City's slip-ups and said on Sky Sports:

"I've got Arsenāl to win the league this year. That post-treble feeling, what it would have taken out of those City players and staff would have been enormous."

"They could easily win the league this season and obviously it is just one game, but little results like that give the other teams encouragement."

He added:

"We know City have lost games in the past and gone on long winning runs so we can't write them off but it will give a lot of encouragement to Arsenāl. It will be interesting. If Arsenāl keep their players fit, they've got a great chance this season."

The Gunners are currently second in the Premier League and are unbeaten this season. They edged out a 1-0 win over Manchester City (3rd) but the two sides remain level on points.