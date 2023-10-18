“They’re not England fans” – Manchester United star hits out at supporters for booing Jordan Henderson

Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire has lashed out at spectators who took to booing Jordan Henderson during recent international fixtures at Wembley Stadium. Maguire stated that those who partook in such jeers couldn't be counted as fans of the Three Lions.

The Manchester United centre-back was in high spirits following England's 3-1 win over Italy on Tuesday, which propelled them into Euro 2024 contention. However, the spotlight wasn't only on the team's triumphant performance.

Much of the attention turned sharply toward Jordan Henderson, who had recently faced a cold reception during England's clash against Australia last Friday. Henderson entered Tuesday's match against Italy in the second half to some audible boos, even though they were noticeably fewer than in the previous game.

The seasoned midfielder recently shifted his football career to Saudi Arabia and has faced backlash for what some perceive as a contradictory stance. This is given his prior outspoken support for LGBTQ+ rights, a rather sensitive issue in the Middle Eastern kingdom where homosexuality remains criminalized.

For Harry Maguire, however, there is no reason for fans to boo the former Liverpool captain. The Manchester United defender stated that anyone doing so wasn't a genuine supporter of the England national team (via Metro):

"Proper England fans don’t boo players. They don’t boo players who play for their country and dedicate their life to play and do everything they can to make this country have good memories and special moments for them, the fans and their families."

Maguire continued:

"I know a lot of top England fans and they’re the England fans who’ve been with me ever since I made my debut. They’re right behind me and they’re right behind Jordan as well. You hear a lot of cheers, yeah a few jeers, but they’re not England fans."

Harry Maguire's Manchester United future in question

Once a regular in Manchester United's defense, Harry Maguire finds himself down the pecking order and on the verge of an exit from Old Trafford. According to TalkSPORT (via Hard Tackle), Serie A titans AC Milan have now set their sights on Maguire, joining West Ham United in a tug-of-war for his services.

Notably, the focus is on the assurances these clubs can give him regarding his playing time. Maguire, for his part, seems increasingly eager for a change and made it clear in a recent statement that he's not content warming the bench (via Tribal Football).

On the English domestic front, West Ham seem keen on bolstering their defensive ranks with a player of Maguire's experience. However, it remains an open question whether Maguire would favor staying in the Premier League or seek new adventures abroad.