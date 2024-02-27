"They’re everything that is wrong with Manchester United" - Pundit urges Sir Jim Ratcliffe to get rid of Red Devils duo

Football pundit Perry Groves has urged Manchester United's new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe to get rid of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford. The former Arsenal winger believes the superstar duo are the problem the Red Devils have at the moment.

Recall that Manchester United suffered another setback in the Premier League at the weekend as they fell to an embarrassing 2-1 defeat to Fulham in front of their own fans at Old Trafford. Rashford and Fernandes both struggled to impress and have come under fire for their sub-par performance.

That result has also increased the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag who appears to be living on borrowed time at the club right now. Speaking after the game Perry Groves explained why he feels Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes are a problem for the club.

"Manchester United are still rotten. Erik ten Hag is swimming against the tide," the former Arsenal man told talksSPORT. “If you were a new manager going in the two players, I’d get rid of straight away are Bruno Fernanes and Marcus Rashford. They’re everything that is wrong with Manchester United."

“They’re lazy. Bruno Fernandes is never a captain in a million years – I said that after they lost 7-0 at Anfield and he was trying to do his socks or his shinpads or whatever,” the pundit added.

It is worth noting that Sir Jim Ratcliffe officially completed a partial takeover of Manchester United last week. Unfortunately, the English businessman had to watch the Red Devils lose at the weekend in the first game following the takeover.

Ratcliffe is expected to introduce some changes at the club which could involve a potential managerial switch and the offloading of some players.

How poor have Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes been for Manchester United this season?

It wouldn't be far-fetched to say that Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes are both experiencing their worst seasons since becoming Manchester United players. The two superstars have been nothing to write home about since the campaign kicked off, giving fans something to worry about.

So far, Rashford has scored just five goals and set up six in 31 appearances in all competitions. The Englishman scored only two goals in his first 19 Premier League games. He is yet to find the back of the net in other competitions, with all six of his goals coming in the English top flight.

Fernandes has recorded seven goals and as many assists in 34 games so far but his overall level of performance leaves a lot to be desired. The Portuguese has been guilty of making poor decisions on the pitch, appearing frustrated at times.