“They’re more excited about me meeting Lamine Yamal” - Ex-Real Madrid star Isco on how kids feel about return to Spain team after shining with Betis

Former Real Madrid midfielder Isco has revealed that his kids are excited about him meeting Lamine Yamal after a recall to the Spain national team. Isco was in superb form for Real Betis in the recently concluded season, registering 12 goals and 11 assists from 33 games.

The Spaniard helped his team reach the Europa Conference League final, where they were undone by Chelsea. Nonetheless, the 33-year-old's efforts were enough to earn a call-up to the La Roja squad.

Isco initially left Real Madrid in the summer of 2022 to move to Sevilla. He joined Betis the following year and is now set to return to the national team after a six-year break.

The Spanish Football Federation recently shared a video in which Isco revealed that his kids were excited about him meeting Lamine Yamal in the national team camp.

“My younger kids have never seen me with the national team. My eldest has, but they’re more excited about me meeting Lamine than about seeing me with La Roja. I’m also excited that they’ll get to see me with the national team,” said Isco.

Isco rose through the ranks at Valencia, before moving to Malaga in 2011. He joined Real Madrid in 2013 and spent nine seasons at the club. Isco won three LaLiga titles and five Champions League trophies, among others, during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

How many goals has Lamine Yamal scored against Real Madrid in his career?

Lamine Yamal rose through the ranks at Barcelona before exploding into the scenes under Xavi in the 2023/24 season. The 17-year-old has already faced Real Madrid seven times in his career, winning four and losing three, registering three goals and two assists.

Yamal first came up against Los Blancos in the 2023/24 campaign. Real Madrid completed the double over their bitter rivals in LaLiga last season, and also defeated them in the Supercopa de Espana final.

However, the Spanish forward would have the last laugh this year. Hansi Flick's arrival at Camp Nou last summer rejuvenated the squad and helped Lamine Yamal hit a higher gear.

The German manager switched Raphinha to the right wing and unleashed the fiery attacking trio of Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Yamal. Together they helped the Catalans win the league, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de Espana. Interestingly, Barcelona defeated Los Blancos four times this season, twice in the league and in both domestic finals.

