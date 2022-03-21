"They’re all about getting players in that fit" - Noel Whelan tips Liverpool to sign two world-class players as duo head for exit door

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has tipped Liverpool to make two world-class signings in the summer. The 47-year-old reckons that the Reds could see Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino leave the club at the end of the season.

The former Middlesbrough striker believes that the Reds could replace the duo with two fantastic new signings in the summer.

As claimed by Football Insider, Origi has already told the Reds that he is considering his options. He has seen himself fall further down the pecking order following the arrival of Luis Diaz from FC Porto in January. Origi has played just 14 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring five goals and making three assists.

Meanwhile, manager Jurgen Klopp, in his interview with Sky Sports, admitted that the Reds might have to part ways with Minamino as well. The Japanese forward hasn't been getting enough playing time, making 22 appearances in all competitions this season.

Whelan has stated that Origi looks certain for a Liverpool exit in the summer while Minamino might be on the move as well.

Whelan told Football Insider:

“Divock Origi is obviously going, you’ve got to replace him. There’s one definite that needs to be replaced. Minamino, there have been glimpses but he is not consistently in the squad. It doesn’t seem like he can break through into the squad."

Tunde Westside 😏 🇳🇬 @Tunde4L Origi do for fun things chelsea fans praise havertz for Origi do for fun things chelsea fans praise havertz for https://t.co/eQv4rpIDUh

“Two definites, for me, that might be on their way. Whether that might be a loan for Minamino with an option to buy at the end of the season."

The 47-year-old has hailed the shrewd recruitment of the Merseyside club and heaped praise on the signing of Diaz.

He added:

“They’ve just brought in Diaz but I still think he probably wants another winger to give him that option. They’re all about getting players in that fit into the style of play without making too many changes. That’s what they look for, we saw that with Diaz, a player with the potential to be world class. Straight away into the side, the style of play suits him down to the ground."

Whelan believes that Liverpool could be looking to sign an out-and-out striker this summer and that would be 'incredible'. He said:

"They’ve done their homework on him and they know that he can go straight into the Liverpool squad and make a difference. I think that’s exactly what they’ll be doing. Do they go out and get that out-and-out striker that they’ve been missing? I think that could happen and it would be incredible.”

It could be a busy summer for Liverpool

Regardless of how many trophies Liverpool can manage to clinch at the end of the season, this could be a busy summer for the red half of Merseyside.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Taki Minamino has taken 3 shots in this season's FA Cup. He has scored all 3 shots. Clinical. @Comparisonator Taki Minamino has taken 3 shots in this season's FA Cup. He has scored all 3 shots. Clinical. @Comparisonator https://t.co/LVA5zwHTG8

A number of fringe players could be making way as Jurgen Klopp looks to trim the huge squad at his disposal.

The likes of Origi and Minamino look likely to be on the move. However, there could be some big departures as well. The trio of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino are all out of contract in 2023. There hasn't been any progress in the negotiations for a new contract.

Edited by Aditya Singh