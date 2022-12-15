"They're going to have to kill me to score a goal" - Argentina star made defiant claim at half-time during 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Croatia

Emiliano Martinez is a fired-up character on and off the field. The Argentina goalkeepers' character was on full display during the 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Croatia. The Aston Villa shot-stopper made a defiant claim at half-time of their semi-final win yesterday (December 13).

La Albiceleste were ahead by two goals heading into the break. Lionel Messi converted from the spot in the 34th minute to give his side the lead. While the decision to award the penalty was a controversial one by Italian official Daniele Orsato, the Argentina captain dispatched it with utter conviction.

Julian Alvarez added a second in the 39th minute as he ran through Croatia's midfield and defense to find the back of the net. The Manchester City attacker got a few lucky touches on his way to Dominik Lavikovic's goal.

Going with a 2-0 lead into half-time, Martinez told his teammates that no matter what, he would not let the ball go inside his net. The former Arsenal man said (via Mundo Albiceleste):

“The goal is at zero, guys. They are going to have to kill me to score a goal. We don’t give anything away, we don’t give anything.”

La Albiceleste didn't let a goal in. In fact, they added another to their tally in the 69th minute. Messi left Josko Gvardiol perplexed before putting it on a plate for Alvarez. The youngster tapped home from close range to score his second of the night.

Martinez has been crucial for Argentina during the 2022 FIFA World Cup as he has kept three clean sheets in six games. He made two saves in the penalty shootout against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals. He emphatically denied Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis from the spot.

Argentina will need Emiliano Martinez at his best to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Argentina v Croatia: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Martinez has quickly become a crucial player for Argentina. However, not so long ago, he wasn't as prominent at the club and country levels.

When Arsenal's Bernd Leno got injured against Brighton & Hove Albion in 2020, it opened a window of opportunity for Martinez. His performances in Leno's absence were noteworthy. However, Mikel Arteta handed Leno his status as the no. 1 goalkeeper once the German returned from injury.

Martinez eventually left the club and joined Aston Villa. He also earned the spot as La Albiceleste's first-choice goalkeeper.

After helping Lionel Scaloni's team win the Copa America in 2021, Martinez has once again been pivotal in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. If Argentina are to win the tournament, they will need Martinez in his best form in the final on December 18.

