"They’re going to have to win it" - Robbie Savage makes score prediction for Manchester United v Brentford

Following consecutive Premier League losses at home, Manchester United are determined to alter their current trajectory as they prepare to face Brentford on October 7. Robbie Savage, in his prediction for the weekend games, believes that the Red Devils have what it takes to secure the win.

This downturn for Erik ten Hag's men is especially surprising given their past prowess on home turf. Just last season, they showcased an impressive record at Old Trafford, turning it into something of a fortress. They won 15 of their 19 home league games, losing just once.

However, recently, they've suffered three losses in their past four games across competitions at Old Trafford. The latest stumble came against Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League on October 3, where they lost 3-2. They haven't been much better domestically either.

Manchester United are down to the 10th spot in the Premier League standings after their previous 1-0 loss against Crystal Palace.

Their situation is further exacerbated by the absence of key players. Erik ten Hag will confront the challenge of not having a single established left-back available for selection. Both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are sidelined due to injuries, and the on-loan Sergio Reguilon is also out of the picture.

Jadon Sancho remains out due to disciplinary actions, and Lisandro Martinez faces a lengthy two-month recovery from a foot injury. Amidst these challenges, however, football pundit Robbie Savage remains optimistic about Manchester United's prospects against Brentford, telling TeamTALK:

"It’s United’s worst start to a Premier League season, but Brentford’s record at Old Trafford is not very good. They lost their last five visits to Old Trafford, their last win came back in February 1937. It’s unthinkable United could lose this one."

Savage asserted:

"What makes me think United will win this game? I think they’ll win it because of Brentford’s form at Old Trafford – not because United are playing well. I just think on this occasion, because the pressure is that much on Erik ten Hag, Manchester United and the players, they’re going to have to win it. That’s why I’m going with a Manchester United win."

Savage's prediction: 2-1

Manchester United's mixed news ahead of Brentford matchup

In anticipation of the upcoming encounter against Brentford, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has shared a combination of encouraging and disappointing updates.

A significant update from Ten Hag is about the status of Reguilon, who remains unavailable for the match against Brentford. The 26-year-old player showed signs of progress by participating in individual workouts earlier this week. However, in his pre-match press conference (via ManUtdNews), Ten Hag has stated that the decision is to keep him off the field for this encounter.

On the brighter side, there's some positive news concerning Antony. The Dutch manager confirmed in his pre that the winger, valued at €60 million, is prepared to be in the starting lineup. This follows his recent appearance as a substitute during the midweek European clash against Galatasaray.

The Red Devils have encountered a tumultuous beginning to their league campaign. After seven games, they've surrendered 12 points.

Their Champions League journey has been far from smooth either, with losses against both Bayern Munich and Galatasaray in their opening group games.