“They’re a good combination” – Ten Hag says 29-year-old playing alongside Casemiro would be useful for Manchester United

Manager Erik ten Hag is confident that Fred and Casemiro playing together in midfield would be useful for Manchester United.

Fred has had his fair share of critics during his time at Old Trafford, especially under the reign of former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Brazil international was Solskjaer's most-used midfielder during the latter's three-year managerial stay at Old Trafford.

He played 121 times across all competitions during that time, showing his importance to the Norwegian tactician. However, fans weren't always on board with Solskjaer for picking the former Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder in the middle of the park.

There have been doubts from fans and pundits alike about his quality to be a regular starter. Ten Hag, however, has come to the 29-year-old's defense and has sent a reminder about the midfielder's pedigree.

He told reporters at his press conference earlier today (31 January) [h/t Manchester Evening News]:

"I think you mentioned already in your first sermon he's playing together with Casemiro in the Brazil squad, there's not a worse squad in the world, they have so many choices they can make, but they play together and that tells something about the quality Fred has and what he can contribute to the team.

"You see against Tottenham and Man City, when he's coming on last game he scores a goal, he has a lot of qualities, and they're a good combination, Casemiro and Fred."

Fred has registered three goals and two assists in 27 club games across competitions this season. He scored in the 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur in October and was a crucial part of Manchester United's midfield in their 2-1 win against Manchester City on 14 January.

Christian Eriksen has recently been sidelined with a major ankle injury, which will increase Fred's role in the team in the coming months.

Casemiro claims he is 'happy' at Manchester United after Real Madrid switch

Manchester United agreed to pay Real Madrid a fee of £70 million with add-ons for a 30-year-old Casemiro last summer.

Despite early doubts about his ability to adapt to English football, he has taken to the Premier League like a fish to water. Alongside Fred, the former Real Madrid midfielder has made himself a crucial part of Ten Hag's team.

He has now admitted that he is happy with life in Manchester and is keen to see the team grow. Casemiro said, via Sky Sports (h/t India Today):

"I am happy with my adaptation here, my teammates and the staff are really helping me. Also with the English language, it's been quite hard but I am really trying to get better."

He has registered four goals and six assists in 28 appearances across competitions for Manchester United.

