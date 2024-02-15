Jude Bellingham or Vinicius Jr? Rafael Nadal makes interesting claim when asked to choose between Real Madrid superstars 

Rafael Nadal has given a glowing assessment of Real Madrid duo Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham and refused to name the superior player.

Vinicius, 23, and Bellingham, 20, have been Madrid's protagonists this season and are regarded as two of European football's brightest talents. The attacking duo have been instrumental in helping Carlo Ancelotti's side top the La Liga table this season.

Nadal admires both the Brazilian winger and English midfielder but was unwilling to choose between the Real Madrid pair. The 14-time French Open champion said (via Madrid Zone):

"Bellingham or Vinícius? I will not choose, they’re both very good with different mentalities. I think Vinícius is spectacular and Jude Bellingham is incredible for what he has done since he came to Madrid at just 20 years old."

Vinicius has been at the Santiago Bernabeu since July 2018 when he joined from Brazilian outfit Flamengo in a €45 million deal. He's already made history with Los Blancos, scoring the winner in his side's 1-0 victory against Liverpool in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League final.

The Selecao star has lit up Spanish football with 71 goals and as many assists in 247 games. He's won 10 major trophies with Ancelotti's side and was sixth in the Ballon d'Or rankings last year.

Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham arrived at Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund last summer for €103 million. That fee makes him the La Liga giants' second-most-expensive signing in history.

However, the England international has well and truly lived up to expectations amid a stellar start at the Bernabeu. The attacking midfielder has bagged 20 goals and eight assists in 29 games across competitions. He's surpassed Madrid legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Alfredo Di Stefano by becoming the only player in the club's history to score more than 13 goals in their first 15 outings.

Jude Bellingham hails Real Madrid teammate Vinicius as the 'best in the world'

Los Blancos have found their two newest superstars.

Jude Bellingham has formed a formidable partnership with Vinicius at Real Madrid this season. The duo have five joint goal participations between them and they linked up superbly during a 4-0 win against Girona (February 10).

The former Birmingham City academy graduate was on the scoresheet twice with his Brazilian teammate providing him with one assist. The Brazilian was also on target as Ancelotti's men cruised to victory against their La Liga title rivals.

Jude Bellingham spoke glowingly about Vinicius following that win and insisted he's the best in the world when he's at his best (via One Football):

"When Vini Jr is in the mood, he’s the best player in the world for me. I’m so fortunate I get to play with players like that."

Vinicius has been in fine form this season, racking up 12 goals and seven assists in 22 games across competitions. Many expect him to be a constant Ballon d'Or contender as he continues to dominate Spanish football.