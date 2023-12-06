"They're happy with Endrick and want to protect him" - Fabrizio Romano explains why Real Madrid won't sign Manchester United target 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Real Madrid won't sign Brazilian youngster Marcos Leonardo, who has also been linked with Manchester United, because they have full faith in Endrick.

Leonardo, 20, currently plays for Brazilian Serie A club Santos. He has scored 21 goals and has provided four assists in 48 matches this season. Since breaking into Santos' first team back in 2020, Leonardo's progress has been notable.

According to TeamTalk, Manchester United and Newcastle United are among Premier League clubs tracking the youngster. He has so far scored 54 goals and has provided 11 assists in 167 appearances for Santos.

While Los Blancos were also linked with Leonardo, as per Madrid Xtra, Romano has claimed that the Madrid giants want to protect Endrick, who will join the club in 2024, and continue his growth.

Palmeiras youngster Endrick has taken Brazilian football by storm with his exceptional talent. Real Madrid have concluded a deal for the 17-year-old and he will join the 14-time European champions in the summer of 2024, after turning 18.

Romano has said (via Madrid Xtra):

"They are more than happy with Endrick & want to protect him."

Endrick has so far made 59 appearances for Palmeiras' senior team, scoring 16 goals and providing two assists. His imminent arrival will further enrich Los Merengues' Brazilian talent pool which already consists of stars like Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

Real Madrid ace Jude Bellingham names Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney as his idol

Since his €103 million summer move to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund, Jude Bellingham has been simply exceptional for the Madrid giants. He has so far scored 15 goals and has provided four assists in 17 appearances.

Bellingham has now named his compatriot and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney as one of his idols growing up. The Englishman said (quotes via UtdDistrict on X):

"For me, I would probably say that (Wayne) Rooney was my biggest influence growing up. Being from England, the way he played, the way he fought..."

Apart from his exceptional skills as a footballer, Rooney was known for his work ethic and also for possessing the heart of a warrior on the football pitch. He has inspired many youngsters, including Bellingham.