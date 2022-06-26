"They're so ill-disciplined" - Stewart Downing says Steve McClaren can have a big impact on Manchester United and says the team 'does need coaching' 

Steve McClaren is the perfect man to bring the 'ill-disciplined' Manchester United in line, claims Stewart Downing.

The former Liverpool midfielder added that the United players "needed coaching" after their poor spell under former interim manager Ralf Rangnick. McClaren will work as Erik ten Hag's deputy for the 2022-23 season.

Manchester United finished sixth in the Premier League last season, losing three of their last five matches, with their worst ever points tally (58). They dropped 11 points in those matches and ended up 13 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United @ManUtd



Be there for an unmissable



#MUFC Erik ten Hag's first pre-season game in charge is a big oneBe there for an unmissable #MUTOUR22 opener in Thailand Erik ten Hag's first pre-season game in charge is a big one 👊Be there for an unmissable #MUTOUR22 opener in Thailand ⬇#MUFC

Speaking ahead of the 360 Sports TV Masters Cup, Downing claimed McClaren is the ideal man to organize the team, and Manchester United need him. He said (via the Daily Star):

"The one thing I will say about McClaren is that he's a very good on-field coach, and I think that team does need coaching a little bit. When I watch United they're so ill-disciplined, and [McClaren] is really good at organising the team and getting them how he wants them to play, and I'm sure he and Ten Hag have got the same sort of ideas."

The Red Devils seemed all over the pitch more often than not last season. They lacked any cohesion or plans. Hence, Manchester United fans will hope McClaren will be able to coach the players into proper shape.

Steve McClaren on Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Steve McClaren has worked with Erik ten Hag before when he appointed the Dutchman as his #2 at FC Twente.

Manchester United @ManUtd



Rayo Vallecano

🏟 Old Trafford

🗓 31 July



#MUFC | @MU_Foundation Our 2022/23 pre-season preparations will end with Erik ten Hag's first home matchday!Rayo Vallecano🏟 Old Trafford🗓 31 July Our 2022/23 pre-season preparations will end with Erik ten Hag's first home matchday! 🔴🆚 Rayo Vallecano 🏟 Old Trafford🗓 31 July#MUFC | @MU_Foundation

Fast forward a few years and now the Englishman is set to work as the former Ajax manager's #2 at Old Trafford.

On the McClaren Performance podcast with Josh McClaren (his son), Steve spoke about how Ten Hag is an old-style manager and said:

"We had the meetings the day after they [Ajax] celebrated the championship, and it was made official, and we got to work. He came to London last week where I met him and Mitchell and [football director] John Murtough, and together we spent five days, six days including yesterday with the press, and seven today."

He added:

"The work ethic, the attention to detail has again just been exemplified in the last few days where he's practically met every member of staff who he's going to be working very closely with, and in detail has worked out the plan, what each person's job is. It's like going back in time 10 years ago when I first met him. Everything was mapped out and again that's the case."

Manchester United will begin their pre-season training tomorrow, June 27, with 15 first-team players expected to join.

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far