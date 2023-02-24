"They’re just all over the place" - Mark Lawrenson makes score prediction for Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

Mark Lawrenson recently claimed that Liverpool's team dynamics are currently unique as he shared predictions for the Reds' upcoming Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The match is set to take place at the Selhurst Park Stadium on Saturday, February 25.

Jurgen Klopp's side are currently eighth in the league with 35 points from 22 matches. While they have scored 38 goals this term, they have conceded 28 as well.

Pointing out the same, Lawrenson claimed that while the forwards have been performing at a very high level, Klopp's team's midfield lack any proper protection. Their defense is equally vulnerable, according to Lawrenson.

While sharing his prediction for Paddypower, the former Anfield star wrote:

"It’s very difficult to know what to say about Liverpool at the moment. Defensively they’re just all over the place and there’s no great protection from the midfield while the forwards are playing really well. It’s a mad combination. They’re very capable of scoring but equally of conceding, too. The defenders have to start defending, the clue’s in the title!"

Lawrenson, however, predicted a 2-1 win for Liverpool. Klopp's team will enter the contest on the back of a devastating 5-2 defeat against Real Madrid in the first leg clash of the UEFA Champions League round of 16. However, they defeated Newcastle in their last Premier League match.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, have drawn both of their last two matches against Brighton and Brentford by a scoreline of 1-1.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks about the front three of Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Nunez

Both Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez scored and Mohamed Salah provided an assist during Liverpool's 2-0 away win against Newcastle United on February 18. Nunez and Salah were on the scoresheet against Real Madrid as well.

Speaking about the budding attacking partnership, Jurgen Klopp told the media ahead of the match against Crystal Palace (via Liverpool's official website):

"It’s not hard, we have too many games to make it hard to come in. We cannot play all the time with exactly the same. There were times obviously when Sadio [Mane] and Mo were very young and Bobby, maybe they played a lot of games but even then we needed [to make changes]. It’s good.

"The goals against Newcastle were especially real team goals, were real, playing together, that was helpful. But we have to make changes, we cannot change that. But each minute they can play together, all the boys, is obviously very helpful because that improves the understanding and you could see that with the goals."

The Reds are currently trailing fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by seven points, having played two matches less than Antonio Conte's team.

Poll : 0 votes