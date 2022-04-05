"They’re not just planning for now" - Noel Whelan says Liverpool star will leave as club plans to sign 19-year-old prospect

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to let Sadio Mane leave the club this summer if they are able to bring in Fulham star Fabio Carvalho.

The Reds are in a precarious situation regarding Mane's contract. The Senegalese forward, who turns 30 this week, will see his contract expire next summer. Given the stature of the player, he is likely to ask for a massive hike on his current wages, which could be tough for Liverpool. The Reds have a rigid wage structure, which they might have to break to keep Mohamed Salah at the club.

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom 𝘽𝙍𝙀𝘼𝙆𝙄𝙉𝙂: Mohamed Salah is now close to agreeing a new contract which will keep him at



Source: @MirrorFootball 𝘽𝙍𝙀𝘼𝙆𝙄𝙉𝙂: Mohamed Salah is now close to agreeing a new contract which will keep him at #Liverpool . He is prepared to compromise on his initial demands. That could involve an extra 12 months on the 3 years which have been discussed.Source: @riccosrant ❗️𝘽𝙍𝙀𝘼𝙆𝙄𝙉𝙂: Mohamed Salah is now close to agreeing a new contract which will keep him at #Liverpool. He is prepared to compromise on his initial demands. That could involve an extra 12 months on the 3 years which have been discussed.Source: @riccosrant / @MirrorFootball https://t.co/kxf6TXW1wD

Offering Mane a hike might prove to be too expensive, given their wage budget structure. It is being reported that Liverpool are preparing for such a contingency by roping in Fabio Carvalho this summer. It's believed the Reds could allow Mane to leave if they can bring in Carvalho.

Former Premier League striker Noel Whelan feels the Reds could be open to letting Mane leave. He told Football Insider's Russell Edge:

“Liverpool are planning for the future. Mane has one big contract left in him. Are they really going to blow their wage structure for him? Yes, he’s a phenomenal player who anyone would want in their side, but at some point you have to give the chance to these younger players. They need to have the same flair and the same telepathic football."

Whelan added:

“Firmino, Mane and Salah have been that for a number of years. It looks like they are planning for life after them with Diaz, Carvalho coming in, and they’ve been linked with Raphinha as well. They’re not just planning for now. If they can get Carvalho and keep Salah, they might let Mane go. That might be their way of dealing with things.”

Liverpool are yet to open talks on Sadio Mane's contract extension

Sadio Mane's agent Bjorn Bezemer told TFM Senegal (reported The Anfield Talk) on March 30 that the club are yet to open talks on a contract extension.

The winger's contract is set to expire in the summer of 2023, meaning that foreign clubs will be free to negotiate a pre-contract with him come January next year.

Mane, 30, does have the potential to bag one last mega contract at one of Europe's top clubs. He has racked up 12 goals and two assists in 37 games for the Reds so far this season.

Edited by Bhargav