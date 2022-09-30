"They're having a laugh" - Richard Keys slams decision to award Manchester United star player of the month award

Sports presenter Richard Keys was not happy with the Premier League's decision to award the Player of the Month award to Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

The England international was awarded the Player of the Month accolade based on his good form in September. Rashford scored two goals and provided a further two assists in the two games United played this month. This included scoring a brace and providing an assist in Manchester United's 3-1 win over league leaders Arsenal at Old Trafford.

Despite Rashford's impressive form, Keys was less than impressed with the Premier League's choice for the monthly award. The veteran presenter tweeted the following in that regard:

"Marcus Rashford - PoM - for scoring 2 goals and recording 2 assists? They’re having a laugh."

Richard Keys @richardajkeys . Marcus Rashford - PoM - for scoring 2 goals and recording 2 assists? They’re having a laugh Marcus Rashford - PoM - for scoring 2 goals and recording 2 assists? They’re having a laugh 😂😂.

Rashford has had a resurgence in form ever since Erik ten Hag took over as manager at Old Trafford after the end of last season. The Englishman has so far scored three goals and provided two assists from six Premier League games this season.

Rashford's form in attack is currently keeping Cristiano Ronaldo away from the starting XI. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has started just once in the league and twice in the UEFA Europa League.

The Englishman, however, picked up an injury during their clash against Arsenal and is expected to return in the next match.

Manchester United in general are currently one of the most in-form teams in the Premier League. Following a poor start, the Red Devils have notched up four consecutive wins in the league and currently find themselves fifth in the standings.

It is worth mentioning that Rashford was not the ony Manchester United member recipient of the monthly Premier League awards. Manager Ten Hag was also awarded the Manager of the Month for the month of September.

Manchester United are gearing up for the first Manchester Derby of the season

Manchester United are set to take on Manchester City in the Manchester derby at the Etihad on Sunday, October 2. This will be manager Erik ten Hag's first taste of a derby with United's city-rivals.

United have already performed well against their two other rivals in the Premier League. The Red Devils have already defeated both Liverpool and Arsenal on their way to notching up four consecutive wins in the league.

Manchester City are also in some great form at the moment. Pep Guardiola's side are currently unbeaten in the Premier League, having won five and drawn twice so far. City, however, are still second in the standings, a point behind league leaders Arsenal.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Tottenham and other GW 9 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far