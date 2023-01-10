“They’re like, he’s not gonna do it” - 50 Cent reveals Eminem turned down £7million offer to perform at 2022 FIFA World Cup final

50 Cent recently revealed that American rapper Eminem turned down the chance to perform at the FIFA World Cup. He claimed that the organizers were ready to offer the duo $9 million, but the rapper was not interested.

The FIFA World Cup took place in Qatar in November and December. Ozuna, Gims, Rahma Riad, Nora Fatehi, Manal, and Balqees were some notable performers at the tournament, but many big names were missing.

Daily Star Sport @DailyStar_Sport ... but 50 Cent was up for it

dailystar.co.uk/sport/football… Eminem didn't fancy a trip to Qatar... but 50 Cent was up for it Eminem didn't fancy a trip to Qatar 😳... but 50 Cent was up for it 😂dailystar.co.uk/sport/football…

Speaking on the Real 92.3 show Big Boy's Neighborhood, 50 Cent claimed that he was contacted about performing at the World Cup with Eminem. But Eminem was not willing to perform at the tournament in Qatar and declined the offer.

"Because of the Super Bowl, I got an inquiry about World Cup and they had a budget of $9 million. I would've taken one and then the other eight would have been for him (Eminem)," 50 Cent said.

He added that Eminem's management team declined the offer on his behalf.

"They’re like, he’s not gonna do it," he revealed.

50 Cent hinted that he was keen on performing.

"If you would do a one-off show, maybe you would do the biggest live sporting event in the world!" he added.

Dua Lipa and Sir Rod Stewart confirmed they would not be performing at the FIFA World Cup

Before the World Cup began, reports emerged that Dua Lipa and Sir Rod Stewart would be performing at the opening and closing ceremonies of the tournament. However, both celebrities confirmed that they were not going to be a part of the event in Qatar.

Daily Mail Celebrity @DailyMailCeleb REVEALED: Dua Lipa's father negotiated for two years to get the chart-topping star to play at the Qatar World Cup trib.al/sUONfdQ REVEALED: Dua Lipa's father negotiated for two years to get the chart-topping star to play at the Qatar World Cup trib.al/sUONfdQ

Dua Lipa, a Liverpool fan, confirmed that she would not be in the Middle East. Her song "One Kiss" is popular with the Merseyside club's supporters.

"There is currently a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar. I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform.I will be cheering England on from afar... One love, Dua."

Sir Rod Stewart revealed that he was approached with a million-dollar deal, but he, too, rejected the offer to perform at the FIFA World Cup.

"I was actually offered a lot of money, over $1m, to play there 15 months ago. I turned it down. It's not right to go. And the Iranians [football team] should be out [of the World Cup] too for supplying arms."

Shakira was also reportedly approached as well, but she did not perform at the tournament either.

Poll : 0 votes