"He looks lost in the Premier League" - Gabby Agbonlahor names Manchester United star who is struggling under Ten Hag

According to the Daily Star, Gabby Agbonlahor slammed Manchester United for the team's disappointing performance against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.

The former Aston Villa captain called out Lisandro Martinez in particular, who he claims looks lost under manager Erik ten Hag.

Traveling United fans watched helplessly as the Red Devils suffered a 4-0 loss against the Bees at the Gtech Community Stadium. The Manchester-based club conceded all four goals within the first 45, with De Gea responsible for half of them. The Spanish goalkeeper failed to save Josh Dasilva's long-range shot and made a poor pass for another that Mathias Jensen capitalized on.

In an interview with TalkSPORT, Agbonlahor spoke about Martinez's performance (via the Daily Star):

“[Lisandro] Martinez at centre back, he’s meant to be the centre-back to come in and help them, he looks lost in the Premier League."

He added about the team's performance:

“They’re just not good enough, [David] De Gea must know that [Christian] Eriksen has got a man behind him, use your brain and you don’t give it to him, Man City wouldn’t even give it to Rodri in that position."

The former Aston Villa striker further went on to discredit claims that he has an agenda against United. Agbonlahor said:

“I’ve been hammering United and people are saying I’ve got an agenda against Manchester United – no, I’m speaking facts that real Manchester United fans will agree with. You’re just not the same Manchester United that you used to be."

Agbonlahor prefers Marko Arnautovic over Jadon Sancho at Manchester United

Agbonlahor believes that Red Devils winger Jadon Sancho should be replaced by Marko Arnautovic, as per the Daily Star. The Englishman insists that the former winger hides during matches and is unable to take on defenders, while the latter would make United a better squad.

The former Aston Villa striker told TalkSPORT:

"I don't know who Manchester United fans think they are. Arnautovic makes that squad a better squad."

In reference to Sancho, he added:

"He gets the ball [and] he passes it back to [Diogo] Dalot. He hides. He doesn't attack players ... I'd rather Arnautovic in my team than Jadon Sancho at the moment,"

When asked about Arnautovic's age being a potential issue, the Englishman said:

"I don't think it matters. If he makes that team better for a season then get him in."

