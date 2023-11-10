“They’re not playing for him” - Pundit makes huge claim about Manchester United sacking Ten Hag as they prepare for Luton clash

Football pundit Alan Brazil recently suggested that Erik ten Hag could get sacked if Manchester United lose to Luton Town in their upcoming Premier League encounter. However, he believes the Dutchman will not be sacked until December 1 because of financial reasons.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Brazil claimed that Ten Hag had lost the Manchester United dressing room. He said that the Red Devils were ready to sack their manager but were waiting for the right time. He said:

"Manchester United have to beat Luton. If they don't, Ten Hag is a goner. Yes, he's a goner. Here is a prediction - he won't go in my opinion, from what I hear - before December. After December 1, he's in big danger. Well, I don't think it's really happen until December. So I'm talking financial. I honestly believe they're not playing for him. I think the dressing room, he's lost the dressing room. I have said that before, and I'm sure he's lost."

Manchester United are eighth in the Premier League with six wins and five losses this season. After defeats to Copenhagen and Galatasaray, the Red Devils are now at the bottom of their UEFA Champions League group.

Paul Scholes wants Erik ten Hag to stay at Manchester United

Paul Scholes believes Erik ten Hag still has significant time left with Manchester United. The Red Devils legend believes the manager has been unlucky with the results. He said:

"I still don't think there is that much pressure on him. He had a good year and I think he has bought himself a little bit of time in that respect. He's had a few injuries, but nine defeats in 17 games is not good enough."

He added:

"All of those managers have been sacked in that second or third year, but I don't think we can afford to do that anymore. I think we have got to let this fella go with it, he's been good up until this point. He's a little bit unlucky tonight you have to say that. They will play a lot better teams than Copenhagen but I thought there was a little bit of fight there – but they are lacking that leadership."

Former United defender Gary Neville, in a post on X, also hinted that the manager was slowly losing the dressing room. He added that the scenario looked the same when Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solksjaer were nearing their respective sacks.