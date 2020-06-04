Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba could strike a lethal partnership in the EPL

EPL defender Luke Shaw, much like the Manchester United fans, is excited at the prospect of watching the flamboyant duo of Paul Pogba and winter signing Bruno Fernandes marshaling their midfield once the season resumes.

He discussed what the pair could bring to the EPL when playing together, hailed Fernandes and revealed his emotions on the injuries that has led to the unfortunate deceleration of his career.

Bruno Fernandes has taken the EPL by storm

While Fernandes has lit up the EPL in stellar fashion, a mere 521 minutes is all Pogba has mustered in the league this season. Not to mention, the Frenchman has had zero direct contributions since the opening day victory against Chelsea.

Nevertheless, Pogba is one of the most technically gifted players in the EPL, and his return would boost an upbeat Manchester United's chances of finishing in the top four.

Shaw talks on the Pogba-Fernandes impact in EPL

Explaining the collective prowess in that brilliant pairing of Pogba and Fernandes, Shaw gave the readers a glimpse of Manchester United's training session. He wrote:

“He [Bruno Fernandes] was paired with Paul in a small training group last week, which people saw on the videos, and we saw flashes of what they were capable of."

Shaw was also bold to affirm that they are the best midfielders in the EPL:

“The coaches have switched it up so it’s not just them on the same team and it’s quite nice to see them battling against each other – they’ve already had some great games against each other – but, personally, I’m really looking forward to seeing them line up together."

“They’re probably two of the best midfielders in the [Premier League] right now, I’d say, so it’s going to be fascinating to see them play together.”

Pogba's return would bolster United's chances of finishing in the top four

Indeed, both of them are capable of turning any game on its head. However, what has really fueled a turnaround in fortunes for Ole Gunnar Solksjaer in the EPL has been Bruno Fernandes.

In the five EPL games he's played, the midfielder has two goals and three assists to his credit, while United have kept an impressive four clean sheets in the same period - the exact amount they had managed in the previous 24 EPL matches.

On the importance of Fernandes, Shaw remarked:

“[Bruno]’s been so important, with the chances he’s created, the goals he’s scored and, hopefully, there’s still much more to come from him. I’m sure he’s still settling into the Premier League to an extent, which makes what he’s done all the more impressive."

Aged 17 years and 116 days, Shaw became the youngest EPL debutant for Southampton back in 2012, but a string of injuries including a broken leg halted his progress. He still has his best years ahead of him, but it would have been a truly remarkable tale had he not endeared those setbacks.

Revisiting that devastating moment when he broke his leg, the full-back conceded:

“If I could go back in time and change the way of a game, it would have to be the game when I broke my leg. I felt like I was really flying at that point in my career, I was feeling really confident and obviously nobody ever wants to break their leg in a game."

Shaw further added that on the psychological side of things, one doesn't want to be forgotten after severe injuries such as these. He however, alongside his teammates Pogba and Fernandes, will be vying to return to action when his side take on Tottenham in the EPL post restart.