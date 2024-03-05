“They’re relentless” - Pundit compares current Arsenal squad to Jurgen Klopp’s title-winning Liverpool side

Pundit Jason Cundy has drawn parallels between Mikel Arteta's Arsenal and Jurgen Klopp's title-winning Liverpool side from the 2019-20 season. The former Chelsea defender believes the Gunners are currently the best team in England.

The north Londoners had a great start to the 2023-24 campaign. However, a brief spell of losses in December saw them lose their position at the top of the league table.

Arteta's men have had a major resurgence in form since their training camp in Dubai in January. They have secured victories in their last seven Premier League fixtures, including a 3-1 win over Liverpool, and have scored 31 goals across those matches.

Cundy has compared this in-form Arsenal team to Jurgen Klopp's dominant Liverpool side that won the league in 2020 by 18 points. The former Chelsea defender said (via talkSPORT):

"They're relentless, they're like a swarm at the minute. They swarm all over you, energy, high intensity, goals, creativity. They remind me a little bit of that Liverpool side that won the title under [Jurgen] Klopp."

He added:

"Right now, if you had to say to me, 'Who is the best team in the land right now,?' it's Arsenal. They are the best team in the land. They've come back [from Dubai] in absolute beast mode and they are flying."

The Gunners will next face Brentford at home in the Premier League on March 9. It will be followed by their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg tie against Porto three days later, where they trail 1-0 after the first leg.

Jamie Carragher explains how Liverpool can win PL title ahead of Arsenal and Man City this season despite injury list

Liverpool are currently in pole position to lift the Premier League title, sitting first in the standings. The Reds are a point ahead of second-placed Manchester City while the Gunners trail a further point behind in third.

The Merseysiders, however, have a substantial injury list to address. Key players like Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Alisson Becker, are sidelined due to various fitness issues.

One may doubt their chances in the title race for the aforementioned reasons. But Jamie Carragher believes the Premier League's rules allowing five substitutes will help his former side trump Arsenal and Manchester City.

He said (via Football365):

“I think since the five substitute rule has come in, no one’s utilised it better than Jurgen Klopp. We spoke about Arsenal earlier on and you think how they can win the league."

Carragher added:

"They’re the best defensively, Manchester City are probably the best team with the best individuals, but this is where Liverpool can win the league from the bench, because Klopp always uses five subs.”

The Merseysiders are set to face Prague-based outfit Sparta Praha in their UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first-leg clash on Thursday, March 7.