"They’re on a roll, they’re playing good football" - Robbie Savage makes bold prediction for West Ham vs Manchester United

Former Wales international Robbie Savage has backed West Ham United to shock Manchester United with a 2-1 home win in their upcoming Premier League clash on Saturday, December 23.

The Red Devils are seventh in the league standings with 28 points from 17 games, six points behind fourth-placed Manchester City. They have been poor this season, losing 12 out of their 25 games across all competitions, with seven of those losses coming in the Premier League.

To their credit, they were able to hold Liverpool to a 0-0 draw at Anfield on Sunday and will be aiming to secure all three points against eighth-placed West Ham. The Hammers have shown signs of life recently, winning three out of their last five league games. However, they were thrashed 5-1 by Liverpool in the EFL Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Despite this, Savage has predicted West Ham to defeat Manchester United. He wrote (via Planet Sport):

"First and foremost, what a job David Moyes has done with West Ham. They’re on a roll, they’re in the top 10. All the stats suggest that West Ham will win this game."

"Manchester United’s away form in the Premier League is not great, especially against teams who are in the top 10. Also, you look at their record in London. They’ve only won two of their last 12 games in the capital."

He added:

"I’m going to say that West Ham will win this game. I think they’re on a roll, they’re playing good football. [Lucas] Paqueta, [Mohammed] Kudus. Hat-trick of assists for Paqueta, Kudus with two goals. They’ve got Bowen, they’ve got so many good players. I’m going to go with a West Ham win 2-1."

Savage's Prediction: 2-1

Erik ten Hag plans on letting Manchester United star leave at the end of the season: Reports

According to The Sun (via Sky Sports), Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has decided to let Sofyan Amrabat leave at the end of the season. The Fiorentina loanee reportedly doesn't have a future at Old Trafford amid his struggles at the club.

The Red Devils signed Amrabat on a season-long loan from the Serie A outfit on September 1. They paid a reported fee of £8.5 million, with an option to buy at the end of the season for £21.4 million.

The 27-year-old has failed to impress after a run of games in the starting XI due to injuries to the likes of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, and Mason Mount. He has made 17 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United and is yet to register a goal contribution.