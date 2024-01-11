"They’re not in a rush" - Fabrizio Romano gives an update on Mikel Arteta's future at Arsenal

Fabrizio Romano claims Arsenal are in no hurry to start talks with Mikel Arteta over a new deal.

Arteta has 18 months left on his contract with the Gunners. The Spanish coach was appointed manager back in December 2019 and has overseen an impressive transformation of the north Londoners.

Arsenal finished last season second in the league, missing out on the title to Manchester City by five points. It's the closest they've come to winning the Premier League since Arsene Wenger's reign. He's overseen 123 wins in 209 games in charge, winning the FA Cup in 2020.

The Gunners have somewhat stuttered this season, currently sitting fourth, with 12 wins, four draws, and as many defeats in 20 games. Arteta's side are through to the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League but have crashed out of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

Despite this, transfer expert Romano claims that the club's hierarchy are happy with Arteta. Their current focus is on strengthening the squad this month and improving results (via CaughtOffside):

"At the moment Arsenal’s priority is to focus on the January window and getting better results on the pitch as soon as possible.”

Romano added that the Gunners aren't rushing to commence talks over a new deal but both parties are relaxed:

"There is no news on Arteta, but they’re not in a rush, they are very happy together. Arteta loves Arsenal & the club is very happy with him, so there’s no rush, all parties are relaxed."

Arteta will want an immediate turnaround in results as his side are enduring a difficult period. They've won just one of their last five league games and exited the FA Cup in the third round after a 2-0 home defeat to Liverpool.

Arteta reportedly wants Arsenal to trigger Martin Zubimendi's release clause

Mikel Arteta is an admirer of the Real Sociedad midfielder.

The Gunners look set to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window and their midfield could be bolstered. One player who continues to be linked with the club is Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (via Football Talk) reports that Arsenal are willing to trigger Zubimendi's £52 million release clause this month. But, the north Londoners will need to convince the Spain international to leave Reale Arena.

Zubimendi's stock has grown in La Liga and he's been vital for Sociedad this season. The 24-year-old has made 28 appearances across competitions, scoring four goals and providing one assist.

The young Spaniard is a holding midfielder known for his possessional play and energy. He has earned comparisons to Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets in his homeland.