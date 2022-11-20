"They're a scary team" - Germany star wowed by Brazil's attacking options at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Germany and Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Rudiger has lavished praise on Brazil's offensive options at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Selecao are considered one of the favorites to win the tournament in Qatar. Tite's side are aiming to become the first non-European team to lift the prestigious trophy since their world triumph in 2002.

In November, Brazil announced their final 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Neymar, Vinicius Jr., Gabriel Jesus, Richarlison, Raphinha, Rodrygo, Antony, Gabriel Martinelli, and Pedro were handed national team call-ups to form the offensive core of the squad.

Speaking to The Guardian, Rudiger shared his thoughts on the favorites to lift the FIFA World Cup trophy later in mid-December. He said:

"Honestly, if we speak about favourites we have to speak about form. And before the last international break, you look at teams like Brazil and France. I think because of our current form, maybe not so much. But we are a big nation and have a good team. You can never count us out. Anything can happen."

Analyzing the Selecao's squad, Rudiger added:

"Vinicius, Rodrygo. I could name 10 more. They're a scary team. But you never know what can happen in 90 minutes. We don't need to be afraid of anyone. It's football. If you're really tight together, it can be very helpful. We have played many great games. Now it's the big stage. I'm not worried. We have a fantastic group."

Ranked first in the world, Brazil have been drawn into Group G alongside Serbia, Switzerland, and Cameroon. The five-time world champions are scheduled to open their tournament on Thursday (24 November).

On the other hand, Germany is set to open their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Group E against Japan on Wednesday (23 November).

Harry Redknapp offers critical assessment of Brazil star ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

In his column for The Sun, former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp claimed that Brazil striker Richarlison would fail to be included in England's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad. He wrote:

"Everyone goes on about Brazil's forwards but look at our stars and it's amazing. Spurs' Richarlison is in Qatar and might even be in Brazil's team but I don't think he'd get in the England squad. He's decent enough but I really don't see him as any better than Callum Wilson, and certainly nowhere near [Harry] Kane's class."

Richarlison, 25, is expected to start for the Selecao in the quadrennial tournament in Qatar. However, his national team selection has come under scrutiny due to his sub-par form for Tottenham Hotspur.

Since joining Spurs from Everton in a deal worth up to £60 million in July this year, he has scored just two goals and laid out three assists in 15 appearances across all competitions this campaign.

