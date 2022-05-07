"They’re seen as their three big assets" - Dean Jones says Manchester United and Barcelona targets will be part of trio Leeds United will look to sell if they get relegated

Barcelona and Manchester United have reportedly been linked with the Leeds United trio of Kalvin Phillips, Raphinha and Illan Meslier.

Leeds are currently embroiled in a relegation battle and might consider selling their prized assets to raise money if they end up going down.

Transfer insider Dean Jones spoke to GIVEMESPORT and expressed his thoughts that the three players could be big assets to raise money for the West Yorkshire outfit.

“If Leeds do go down, they [Manchester United and Barcelona] can cacash inn those guys if need be – and probably would be – as well as probably the goalkeeper.

“They’re seen as their three big assets in terms of bringing in money.”

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Raphina, with West Ham United also interested, although the Brazilian is more interested in a move to Camp Nou.

Kalvin Phillips has been on Manchester United's radar for a while, while Aston Villa and West Ham are also interested.

Leeds goalkeeper Ilian Meslier could be the subject of bids from La Liga, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 clubs if the whites are relegated at the end of the season.

Manchester United and Barcelona are looking to continue rebuilding

Xavi has helped rejuvenate the Blaugrana

Manchester United and Barcelona are currently in the rebuilding phase.

The Old Trafford outfit have been out of sorts and are currently on a five-year trophy drought. They are also on the verge of missing out on the top four for the fourth time in the last seven years.

Barcelona, for their part, have not been as bad, although off-field issues have compounded their on-field performance.

Xavi's appointment has helped stabilize the Blaugrana, with young players playing a key role in helping the team get back on track in the league.

With UEFA Champions League qualification all but guaranteed, the Catalans will now focus on augmenting their squad next summer.

