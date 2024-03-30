"They’re slowly getting everyone back" - Mark Lawrenson makes surprise prediction for Brentford vs Manchester United

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson believes this weekend's Premier League encounter between Manchester United and Brentford will end in a draw. The two teams will meet at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, March 30.

The Bees are currently 15th in the standings with only 26 points from 29 matches, just five clear of the relegation zone. Thomas Frank's men have struggled to pick up points on a consistent basis this term and have not looked like the team that finished ninth last season.

United, meanwhile, have suffered a drop-off of their own, with injuries playing a key part, and sit sixth with 47 points from 28 matches. They are nine points adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa, who have played a game more.

The Red Devils are likely to continue being without a few players for Saturday's match. Lawrenson believes reinforcements are on their way for Erik ten Hag's men, but feels that Brentford's desperation for points will see the game end in a 1-1 draw. He wrote in his prediction column for Paddy Power:

"Manchester United will be buzzing after that win against Liverpool in the FA Cup and Brentford need some wins, don’t they? They’re slowly getting everyone back to fitness so I might go for a Draw in this one."

Manchester United enter this fixture on the back of wins in three of their last four matches across competitions. The most recent one of those, as referred to by Lawrenson, was a last-gasp 4-3 FA Cup quarterfinal victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford.

On the absentees front, Kobbie Mainoo could reportedly miss out due to illness (via Manchester Evening News). Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Anthony Martial are still dealing with injuries.

Casemiro has returned to training following a hamstring issue and could feature on Saturday. Harry Maguire could be a game-time decision after being substituted during England's 1-0 defeat to Brazil last week (both via the same source).

Brentford, meanwhile, are winless in their last six outings, having lost five of those fixtures by an aggregate score of 13-5. Their most recent game ended in a demoralizing 2-1 league defeat at Burnley.

Manchester United edged Brentford in a thriller earlier this season

Saturday's match will be the second meeting between Manchester United and Brentford in the Premier League this season. They clashed at Old Trafford back in October last year.

On that occasion, Mathias Jensen gave the Bees a 26th-minute lead to shock the hosts. They then maintained a solid defensive structure, giving United very few concrete opportunities all game.

However, Scott McTominay rescued Erik ten Hag's men as he has often done this season.

The Scot scored Manchester United's equalizer in the third minute of stoppage time, volleying the ball home after a Thomas Strakosha save. McTominay netted again four minutes later with a header from a free-kick to secure an incredible comeback win.