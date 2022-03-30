"They’re not standing still" - Alan Hutton suggests Liverpool already have plans in place to replace Salah, Firmino and Mane

Former Premier League right-back Alan Hutton has heaped praise on Liverpool's recruitment policy. The former Aston Villa defender has insisted that the Reds already have plans in case the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane leave the club.

Football Insider has reported that Jurgen Klopp's side have already agreed to a deal in principle to sign Fabio Carvalho in the summer on a free transfer. The Fulham wonderkid was agonizingly close to signing for the Anfield club on transfer deadline day in January. However, the club ran out of time to complete the necessary paperwork, as per Goal.

While discussing the potential signing of the 19-year-old attacking midfielder by the Reds, Alan Hutton has suggested that the Merseysiders are readying themselves for the future. The Scotsman lavished praise on Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment team for 'not standing still' and 'adding competition' on a consistent basis.

“What I like about Liverpool is they’re not standing still with the front three they have. Arguably, people would say at one stage that was the best three in football. Instead of saying: ‘Let’s just squeeze them, see how we can get out of them, let’s get another year,’ they’re looking into the future."

“Obviously Diaz, Jota, Carvalho, these guys coming in. They’re all adding competition and making Liverpool a better team. That’s what Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool have done really well."

Hutton reckons that Jurgen Klopp's side have done really well to keep replacements ready if the likes of Salah or Mane exit the club. He said:

“They are looking to the future. There’s going to be competition. Could somebody possibly leave? A Salah or a Mane? We’ll have to wait and see. What they’re doing is they’re not allowing that to happen without having a ready replacement. They’ve already taken charge of that situation with the next in line, the next off the conveyor belt.”

Liverpool's recruitment team and Jurgen Klopp definitely deserve praise

Alan Hutton is exactly on point as the Reds have been doing an excellent job in the transfer market under Jurgen Klopp. Almost every signing Klopp has made at Anfield has been a hit.

The trio of Salah, Mane and Firmino were arguably the best in the game at one point in time but the likes of Jota and Diaz have slotted into the team seamlessly. The way the Merseyside giants have operated to ease the transition period from their 'fab three' will be appreciated by fans.

