"They're suffering" - Former Premier League star believes Liverpool undermined the importance of player they let go in the summer

Former Manchester City winger Shaun Wright-Phillips has asserted that Liverpool are suffering the consequences of offloading Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Mane, 30, joined the Bundesliga champions in a deal worth up to £35 million last June, ending his six-year stint at Anfield. He scored 120 goals and provided 48 assists in 269 appearances across all competitions for the Reds, helping them lift six trophies.

The Reds, on the other hand, signed Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo from Benfica and PSV Eindhoven, respectively, in the last two transfer windows. However, neither of the forwards have been able to emulate the Senegalese star's lethal finishing and commendable work-rate.

Speaking on the All To Play For podcast, Wright-Phillips claimed that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp underestimated Mane's impact. He said:

"I think Liverpool's poor form is also because of letting go of the wrong players. I don't think Klopp realised how much Mane would be a massive miss for his team. The amount of important games he scored in when their backs were against the wall was unbelievable and I think they're suffering because of his absence this season."

The Reds are currently sixth in the 2022-23 Premier League standings with 39 points from 24 games, six points off fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. The club have already been knocked out of both the FA Cup and the EFL Cup, with a likely UEFA Champions League last-16 elimination at the hands of Real Madrid on the horizon.

Liverpool are next scheduled to be in action against Manchester United in their Premier League encounter at Anfield on Sunday (March 5).

Sadio Mane makes defiant Liverpool claim amid former club's struggles this campaign

Speaking to BILD, Sadio Mane backed his former manager Jurgen Klopp to turn around the Reds' fortunes this campaign. He said:

"Liverpool will be back soon enough. I'm convinced that they will overcome their current situation. They have had many injuries and tough tests, but Jurgen Klopp is definitely the right man. He will lead the team back up, from this season itself. The players love him."

Despite their humiliating 5-2 UEFA Champions League last-16 defeat against Real Madrid last month, the Reds have recently shifted into a new gear in the Premier League. They have registered three wins and a draw in their last four games, scoring six times without reply.

