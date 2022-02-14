“They’re not a team that looks to me as if they’re being drilled” – Glenn Hoddle identifies problem with Manchester United

Former Southampton manager Glenn Hoddle has delivered a scathing assessment of Manchester United following their spate of recent underwhelming results. The club have won only twice in their last six games across competitions, including drawing their last three.

Ralf Rangnick's side were knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship side Middlesbrough on penalties following a 1-1 draw. They were then held to 1-1 stalemates by Burnley and Southampton in the Premier League.

Hoddle, who managed the Saints during the 2000-01 season, criticised United while heaping praise on his old club for their recent performances.

The Saints held Manchester City to a 1-1 draw before pulling off a late 3-2 comeback win over Tottenham Hotspur. They then held United to a 1-1 draw. Speaking on BT Sport, the 64-year-old reflected the contrasting form of Saints and United, saying:

"I look at Southampton, and I see a team that is drilled. Every player knows what to do when they’re pressed; they’re going to press together. They’ve got support behind them. I don’t see that with Manchester United. They’ve got really good individual players, players that can win games with an x-factor about them, but at the moment, that’s not enough."

"They’re not a team that look to me as if they’re being drilled. When they’ve got the ball, we have to win it back. We’ve got good players; the more we get possession off them, that means we’ve got the ball, so you have to hunt the ball together. They do it individually. I don’t see a theme of them really, really closing down, pressing - which Southampton did."

Manchester United's top-four hopes receding quickly

Manchester United may be fifth in the league table, but Arsenal, Wolverhampton and Tottenham Hotspur have games in hand over them. Ralf Rangnick's side risk slipping further down the charts once Spurs and the Gunners play their outstanding games.

United's performances have been poor lately, with their propensity to concede after scoring first costing them dearly. In their last three games, they opened the scoring on each occasion, but failed to win.

Middlesbrough, Burnley and Southampton have all feasted on United's inability to kill games off, something Rangnick must address quickly to salvage his team's stuttering campaign.

All's not lost yet, but everything could be if United's results don't improve soon. They are next up against Brighton in the Premier League on Tuesday.

