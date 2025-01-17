"They’re a tough side to beat at home" - Alan Shearer makes prediction for Brentford vs Liverpool clash

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer has predicted the scoreline for the Premier League clash between Brentford and Liverpool scheduled for Saturday, January 18. The EPL all-time top scorer expects Arne Slot’s side to emerge victorious.

While Liverpool are first in the standings, Brentford are 11th in the standings. The Reds will be keen to return to winning ways after dropping points against Nottingham Forest in a 1-1 away draw in midweek.

In his column for Metro, Shearer wrote that Brentford are a tough nut to crack in the Gtech Community Stadium but believes the current form of the Merseyside club could be too much for Thomas Frank’s men to handle:

''Brentford drew with City, coming back and scoring two late goals and getting the draw, and they could have, perhaps should have nicked with a chance they had, so they’re a tough side to beat at home. Liverpool came up against a solid defence against Forrest, and a really good inform goalkeeper, drawing another game away from home.'

''In this one though I think Liverpool will have too much for Brentford. I know they’ve got a Champions League game on Tuesday, but they can’t afford to think about that. Prediction: Liverpool win’’

Liverpool manager says he doesn’t see match with Brentford as an opportunity to put pressure on Arsenal

In the pre-match conference ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Brentford, Arne Slot said that he doesn’t see playing before Arsenal on Saturday as an opportunity to put pressure on the north London club.

Slot said that the only focus will be on themselves and the opponents they have to face, as per the club's website:

''No, I don't look at it that way. I didn't even know that they were playing later than us. I only look at the opponent that we have to face and that's a tough one.

"You can see that it is a team that has worked together with their manager for a long time. That's my only focus and not on when do Arsenal play or when do Chelsea play or when do all the others play. We only focus on ourselves and the team we have to face.’’

The Reds are four points clear at the top with a game in hand.

