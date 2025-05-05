“They’re the two who will have a chance” - Cafu names only player who can challenge Barcelona star Raphinha for 2025 Ballon d’Or

Brazil legend Cafu has named Mohamed Salah as the only player who can challenge Barcelona star Raphinha for the Ballon d'Or this season. He believes that the Liverpool forward has done well this season and the two are clear of everyone else.

Speaking to the media, Cafu stated that Raphinha should be the leading contender for the Ballon d'Or as he has already broken Lionel Messi's record. He added that the Barcelona star needs to replicate the same form for the national team and said (via GOAL):

"I don't see many players today who can compete with Raphinha, and I'd even say that between him and Mohamed Salah. I think they're the two who will have a chance of winning the Ballon d'Or. Raphinha has 31 goals and 25 assists. He's broken Messi's record in a team considered the best in the world today, full of stars. It's the heart, the defining element, the one that makes Barcelona play. And I'm very happy that he's a Brazilian, a Brazilian who's been standing out. He's the team captain at a great club like Barca."

"Raphinha is always admired by everyone, especially us Brazilians. But the current moment the Brazilian national team is going through is different from that of the player, from that of the athlete that Raphinha is. He's been playing football really well. The Brazilian national team needs him very much; they need his talent, his work... His work with the Brazilian national team could even help them win the next World Cup."

Raphinha has helped Barcelona reach the UEFA Champions League semifinals while also leading the table in LaLiga. Mohamed Salah has helped Liverpool win the Premier League, but they have failed to win any of the cup competitions.

Rio Ferdinand backs Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal for Ballon d'Or

Rio Ferdinand was speaking on his podcast earlier this month and claimed that Lamine Yamal should win the Ballon d'Or if he helps Barcelona win the UEFA Champions League this season. He added that the youngster has done a lot more than just goals and assists and said:

"I'm with you. If he does what you just said, I think he deserves it right. And I would say that it does, then. It shuts up a lot of people who have really driven to be motivated by stats only because there are people who scored far more goals and have impacted in terms of delivery of stats."

"But the game isn't just about that. The game is about the eye test as well. The game is about that feeling that a player gives you as well. And the impact that they can have on a stadium and people at home and getting bums on seats and off seats."

Yamal has scored six goals and assisted 12 times in LaLiga this season. He has another five goals and three assists in 12 UEFA Champions League matches.

