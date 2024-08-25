"They are not ready for Slot Era Football", "Pray for Manchester United" - Social media explodes as Liverpool defeat Brentford

Liverpool fans took to social media following the Reds' comfortable 2-0 home win over Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday (August 25). Goals from Luis Dias and Mohamed Salah were enough to dispatch the Bees at Anfield, making it two wins from two for new boss Arne Slot.

The hosts had a dominant performance on their turf and their fans were overjoyed by the team's performance.

One overjoyed fan took to X to post:

"Nice win, I like the way we played. They are not ready for Slot Era Football"

Another fan post sent condolences to their next opponents, Manchester United:

"Next week pray for Manchester United"

Another hailed the manager, posting:

"Arne is cooking."

One celebratory post read:

"Two games.Two wins. Two clean sheets. Slot ball ... THERE WE LAND !"

Another post hailed the victorious team:

"Best team in the world. 2 wins for Arne slot. The future is bright. Diaz man of the match for me. I am glad the lads put up a very good performance…36 games to go"

One hailed Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah:

"I can bet my left kidney that Salah is scoring 30+ goals this season"

Liverpool will be keen to maintain their positive wave when they face arch-rivals Manchester United on September 1 in their next league outing.

Liverpool boss highlights areas of improvement

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has mentioned the area he's striving to improve at his new side The Dutchman replaced Jurgen Klopp, who led the team for nine years and claimed every trophy available except the UEFA Europa League.

Speaking with former Reds captain Jaime Carragher on SkySports, the new Reds boss said:

"Liverpool used every moment they could to play the ball in behind (before). That meant that the game was sometimes a bit open, especially in the last period of Jurgen. Sometimes I tell the players to get a better judgement in risk and reward.

"So if you can put some balls in front of the goalkeeper, please try and do so if not, it's also a good idea to keep the ball but I'm sure if Jurgen was in the room now he'd say he'd want to keep the ball once in a while too. In general, I see that still some players are trying to play the difficult ball which doesn't get the reward for the risk they take."

Slot concluded:

"I believe the one reasons why the players buy in (to my work) is that the differences are not that big. There are only small differences between Jurgen and me and the general idea of how we want to play football is quite similar."

While Liverpool are off to a fine start, the Red Devils are coming off a 2-1 loss at Brighton & Hove Albion.

