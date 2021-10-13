“They are not the Real Madrid that we knew” - Leboeuf says Kylian Mbappe has a bigger chance of winning the UCL with PSG 

Frank Leboeuf has advised Kylian Mbappe to steer clear of a move to Real Madrid. He advised the youngster to continue at PSG if he wants to get his hands on the Champions League title any time soon.

The former Chelsea star believes the Parisians are closer to winning the European title, as opposed to the side that has already bagged it 13 times.

Here's what Leboeuf had to say on the subject:

"I met him about two months ago for the introduction of Messi and I told him, 'Kylian, just do what you feel and have no regrets, but what do you want to reach? Think now, who are the biggest clubs in the world that can win the Champions League? Man City, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, and Paris St. Germain.'"

He added:

"I’m sorry, with all due respect to that fantastic club, I do not see Real Madrid winning the Champions League this season or next season."

The French forward has been pretty vocal about his move to Real Madrid. Mbappe wanted to leave PSG last summer, and despite receiving an offer from the Spanish giants, the deal didn't materialize.

The 22-year-old is perhaps one of the most sought after footballers in the world. Naturally, several teams want to have him on their side to bolster their roster.

However, his impending transfer has strained the relationship between the top-ranking members of each respective club's hierarchy.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Mbappé PSG director Leonardo to Festival dello Sport: "Our idea is to extend Kylian Mbappé contract. Nothing has changed in our plans. Kylian is a jewel, he is incredibly perfect for PSG... then we've Kylian, Leo, Ney. We've never planned PSG future without Mbappé". 🚨 #PSG PSG director Leonardo to Festival dello Sport: "Our idea is to extend Kylian Mbappé contract. Nothing has changed in our plans. Kylian is a jewel, he is incredibly perfect for PSG... then we've Kylian, Leo, Ney. We've never planned PSG future without Mbappé". 🚨 #PSG #Mbappé https://t.co/Y5XZpvXG1J

Neither side has left an opportunity to take virtual jabs at each other, which has added fuel to the fire and shows no signs of slowing down.

Frank Leboeuf reveals why PSG might win the Champions League before Real Madrid

The former Chelsea stalwart threw more light on how Los Merengues are in the final stages of a cycle. He iterated how Real Madrid will have to build several aspects of the roster from scratch, which will be a rather uphill task.

Furthermore, Real Madrid lost Sergio Ramos to PSG, who served as a backbone for the former.

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Raphael Varane, too, left for Manchester United in search of greener pastures. This has left an enormous void in Real's defense, which looks pretty vulnerable without the two prolific central defenders.

Leboeuf concluded:

"Fortunately, they have [Karim] Benzema up front who is still fantastic but they are not the Real Madrid that we knew, you cannot count on the history of the club to win the Champions League."

PSG also signed Lionel Messi in the recently concluded transfer window. According to the former Chelsea star, this serves as a cogent reason to stay with Les Parisiens.

Also Read

Club Brugge KV v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

He concluded by reiterating how PSG are favorites to win bigger trophies and a more prosperous side compared to Real Madrid.

Edited by Aditya Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Will Kylian Mbappe leave PSG for Real Madrid? Yes No 0 votes so far