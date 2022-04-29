"They really need a win" - Mark Lawrenson predicts the score of Aston Villa vs Norwich City

European Cup winner Mark Lawrenson believes Aston Villa will defeat Norwich City when the two teams meet this weekend. The Canaries travel to Villa Park in the Premier League on Saturday (April 30).

Following a bright start under Steven Gerrard, Villa have struggled in recent weeks. They lost four matches in a row before drawing 0-0 with Leicester City in their last game and are currently 15th in the table with 37 points from 32 matches.

Norwich, on the other hand, look certain to fall back into the EFL Championship even before the end of the season. Dean Smith, who incidentally joined the club after leaving Villa, has not brought the consistency they desperately needed.

The Canaries are bottom of the Premier League with just 21 points from 33 matches and have won just twice in their last 12 league fixtures.

Lawrenson believes Aston Villa need to build upon their draw against Leicester and predicted a 2-0 success for Gerrard's men in his column for the BBC, stating:

"Aston Villa got a point at Leicester last time out after four straight defeats but they really need a win and a good performance here after slipping down the table in recent weeks."

The 64-year-old added:

"It's important for Steven Gerrard that things don't continue to drift until the end of the season after he made such a strong start as Villa boss, because how they finish the campaign will affect who he is able to attract to the club in the summer."

Lawrenson opined that Norwich, whose relegation could be confirmed if they lose this match and Burnley beat Watford, are unlikely to beat Villa, saying:

"Norwich are even more desperate for points and could be relegated on Saturday if they lose and Burnley beat Watford. Unfortunately for the Canaries it is just a question now of when they go down, not if."

Smith's side lost 3-0 last time out against Newcastle United and Lawrenson added that there seemed to be an air of acceptance within some players. He concluded:

"They didn't play too well against Newcastle last time out and it felt as if one or two of them had already accepted they would be falling through the trap door."

Aston Villa could boost hopes of a top-half finish with victory against Norwich

While Aston Villa are 15th in the table, they remain just five points off Leicester City in 10th spot. A win against a beleaguered Norwich side could take them well within their goal of a top-half finish.

This will be the second meeting between the Villans and the Canaries this season. They previously clashed at Carrow Road in December last year. Gerrard's side ran out 2-0 winners on that occasion thanks to goals from Jacob Ramsey and Ollie Watkins.

