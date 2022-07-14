"They would have really struggled without him" – Frank McAvennie highlights why Manchester United must keep Cristiano Ronaldo

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has claimed that Manchester United would have been worse off without Cristiano Ronaldo last campaign.

After joining the Red Devils from Juventus in the summer of 2021, Ronaldo is said to soon be on his way out of Old Trafford. Last season, he was Manchester United's top scorer in all competitions with 24 goals.

The 37-year-old is seemingly interested in joining a club where he can continue playing in the UEFA Champions League. He is currently on leave from the Red Devils' pre-season tour due to personal reasons.

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie opined about the future of the Portuguese striker and his influence at his current club.

He said:

"The biggest problem for me is what United are going to do with Cristiano Ronaldo. People are saying they have to let him go because he is too big for the club. That means all the kids at United are losing because they are not taking advice from him – the one guy that has won everything in the game."

The pundit continued:

"He said it himself, when he was at United he took everything from Roy Keane and [Paul] Scholes, he learnt from them. These boys don't want to learn from anybody and maybe that is today's game – they are just not interested in learning, they think they have done it because they are at United."

The former Scottish striker added:

"Where would they be without all of Ronaldo's goals last season? They would have really struggled without him."

Manchester United went trophyless and finished sixth in the Premier League with their record-lowest points tally of 58 last season.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo rejects offer to move to Saudi Arabia

The 37-year-old, who is in the final year of his current deal at Old Trafford, has reportedly rejected a big-money move to a Saudi Arabian club in the ongoing transfer window.

According to Portuguese news outlet Record, the veteran attacker has rejected a proposal worth €300 million over two seasons from an unnamed Saudi Arabian club.

The report added that the Saudi Arabian club were prepared to offer a €30 million transfer fee to Manchester United and a €20 million agent fee to Jorge Mendes.

Earlier, new Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag reiterated the club's stance on the player's future.

Speaking at a pre-season press conference in Thailand, he said (via Manchester Evening News):

"We are planning with Ronaldo for this season. That's it. I'm looking forward to working with him."

