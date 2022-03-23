"They are the reason we are all here" - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hits back at Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard's comments on Bukayo Saka 

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka faced a series of severe tackles from Aston Villa players during their Premier League clash at the weekend. The Englishman complained to the referee when the challenge became more intense before leaving the pitch in the 69th minute. Following the incident, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has urged officials to pay more attention to players' complaints on the pitch.

Mikel Arteta said in reaction to the episode in which Bukayo Saka spoke to the match official on Sunday, as quoted by Mirror:

“He probably gave him what he felt on the pitch,"

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Steven Gerrard has warned Bukayo Saka he needs to toughen up after the Arsenal winger asked for more protection during the Gunners' victory over Aston Villa. Steven Gerrard has warned Bukayo Saka he needs to toughen up after the Arsenal winger asked for more protection during the Gunners' victory over Aston Villa.

"I think the refs try to do their best but we have to listen to the players. They are the reason why we’re all here,” the Spaniard added.

Bukayo Saka has also come out to clarify what happened during the episode. The Arsenal star has explained that he wasn't complaining to the referee but instead asking for protection against opposition players trying to kick him on intent.

“I wasn’t complaining to the ref, but I just wanted to let him know that’s my game, running at players with pace and sometimes I need a bit more protection when players are purposefully trying to kick me,” he told BT Sport after the full-time whistle.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has hit out at the Arsenal star, claiming physicality is part of the game and pointing to his own experience as a player.

“He’s a good player, an outstanding talent. I love him. But he can’t complain about that side of it, that’s football,” the former Liverpool midfielder said. “I’m sitting here now with screws in my hips. I’ve had about 16 operations. I’m struggling to get to the gym at the moment."

football.london @Football_LDN



#AFC



football.london/arsenal-fc/new… Bukayo Saka celebration goes wrong following goal during Aston Villa vs Arsenal Bukayo Saka celebration goes wrong following goal during Aston Villa vs Arsenal 🔴#AFCfootball.london/arsenal-fc/new…

“Listen, it’s part of the game. The last time I checked, it wasn’t a no-contact sport. I think tackles are allowed, physicality is allowed, aggression is allowed as long as it’s fair,” he added.

Mikel Arteta intends to take no risk with Saka

Bukayo Saka's numbers for Arsenal this season

The Englishman has been one of the top performers for the Gunners since the campaign kicked off, playing an influential role in their rejuvenation process. So far, he's made 33 appearances across all competitions this term, recording 10 goals and five assists to his name.

Saka has scored three goals in his last six Premier League games, including the winner against Aston Villa last time out. Mikel Arteta will be hoping the player continues deliver as the Gunners seek a top-four finish this season.

Edited by Diptanil Roy