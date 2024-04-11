"They can't rely on that happening in every game" - Chris Sutton makes bold score prediction for Bournemouth v Manchester United

BBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton has predicted Bournemouth to shock Manchester United in their upcoming Premier League fixture at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, April 13.

The Red Devils will be full of confidence after holding Liverpool to a 2-2 draw at home on Sunday, April 7. They are currently sixth in the standings with 49 points from 31 games, 11 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

In contrast, Bournemouth are 12th with 41 points. They are in a good run of form, having won three out of their last five league games. The Cherries will be aiming to complete their first-ever league double over Manchester United, having defeated them 3-0 at Old Trafford earlier this season.

Sutton has backed Bournemouth to secure all three points against the Red Devils. He wrote (via BBC Sport):

"Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag claims United should have won their past three games against Brentford, Chelsea and Liverpool, which I think is based on the fact they were ahead each time and could not see it out, but it leaves me wondering which matches he is watching."

"If you look at the Liverpool game as a whole then they got absolutely battered. Brentford had stacks of chances too and you could argue United were lucky to get back into the game against Chelsea in the first place, when Moises Caicedo helped them out with a poor backpass."

He added:

"Bournemouth were brilliant when they won 3-0 at Old Trafford in December, so can they do the double over United? I think they will. Will Ten Hag be United's manager next season? I am pretty sure he won't."

"I have had problems getting United scores right because they have got some excellent individual players who keep digging them out of trouble but, as we have seen, they can't rely on that happening in every game."

Sutton's Prediction: 2-1

Manchester United suffer blow as 2 key defenders ruled out of Bournemouth clash due to injury

As per Manchester United's official website, Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans have been ruled out of the Bournemouth fixture due to injury.

Varane suffered a muscle injury in their 4-3 win against Chelsea last week. The report states that the Frenchman will be out for the next couple of weeks and will be hoping to return before the end of the season in May.

On the other hand, Evans has only been ruled out of the Bournemouth clash due to a less serious muscle injury. This will be a massive blow for Manchester United. Their only available centre-backs are Harry Maguire and Willy Kambwala, with Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez injured as well.

