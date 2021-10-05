“They remain a team of individuals rather than a team" - Jamie Carragher on how Cristiano Ronaldo has 'added' to Manchester United's problems

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has suggested that the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has created more problems for Manchester United instead of fixing them.

Writing in his column for the Telegraph (via Football 365), Carragher believes that since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at the club, Manchester United have played as individuals rather than as a team. Carragher noted that this has been visible in their recent run of poor performances. He wrote:

“They remain a team of individuals rather than a team. Cristiano Ronaldo has added to that rather than fixed it. That’s why, despite a brilliant squad, they are not yet at the level of the other three. Dropping five points in their last two home games highlighted lingering inconsistency.”

Manchester United signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus earlier this summer. The signing of the five-time Ballon d'Or instantly made Manchester United one of the favorites for the Premier League title this season.

However, things haven't gone as per the plan in recent months. Manchester United have struggled to get the desired results. Although Cristiano Ronaldo continues to score goals, Manchester United have continued to struggle as a team which has been evident from their recent defeats at the hands of BCS Young Boys, West Ham and Aston Villa.

Manchester United's campaign could take a turn for the worse as they enter a difficult period of the season. The Red Devils will face the likes of Leicester City, Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal in the next two months.

Football365 @F365

football365.com/news/ronaldo-a… Carragher believes Ronaldo has added to a Man United problem... #MUFC Carragher believes Ronaldo has added to a Man United problem... #MUFC

football365.com/news/ronaldo-a…

Benching Cristiano Ronaldo has piled the pressure on Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not make things any easier for himself when he decided to bench Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho in United's most recent Premier League game against Everton.

The decision to bench the 36-year-old forward backfired with Manchester United only managing to score a 1-1 draw against an Everton side who were missing their key players due to injury.

Cristiano Ronaldo was eventually brought on in the second half but failed to have a positive impact on the proceedings. Ronaldo could be seen cutting a sorry figure after the full-time whistle as he headed straight down the tunnel in frustration.

Former Manchester United full-back Gary Neville believes Cristiano Ronaldo's tantrums can only be because of the manager. Neville said:

Also Read

“He walked off the pitch muttering to himself which in some ways throws the questions up in the air. ‘What’s he saying? Who’s he annoyed with?’ And it can only come back to the manager."

Edited by Ritwik Kumar