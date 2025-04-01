"They should sack him like they did with Ronaldo", "He is just so useless" - Fans slam Manchester United star after loss to Nottingham Forest

Manchester United fans on X have slammed Alejandro Garnacho after he struggled to make an impact during their 1-0 loss against Nottingham Forest. The two sides locked horns in their Premier League clash at the City Ground on Tuesday, April 1.

Anthony Elanga produced a moment of magic in the fifth minute to hand Nottingham Forest the lead. The former Manchester United star launched a blistering counter-attack following a corner, shrugging off Garnacho's challenge before slotting past Andre Onana to make it 1-0.

Manchester United had numerous attempts to get back into the game but were unable to make the most of their chances against Nottingham's excellent defense. Garnacho was guilty of being wasteful in front of goal, landing zero shots on target from an attempted six. The 20-year-old also lost nine duels, completed two dribbles from five attempts (40 percent accuracy), and delivered zero accurate crosses from an attempted seven.

One Manchester United fan posted:

"I never ever want to see Garnacho in a United shirt ever again, that was pitiful."

Another fan tweeted, referencing Cristiano Ronaldo:

"They should sack Garnacho like they did with Ronaldo. Seeing as he wants to be like his hero so much."

Other fans reacted below:

"Send Garnacho to the reserves," one fan demanded

"If Garnacho can make it pro, so can I," another added

"United played so well. All imma say is Garnacho needs to GO," one fan tweeted

"I swear if Garnacho starts for us next season I might lose it," another stated

"Garnacho is just so useless. How are you a prem winger with that level of poor close control whilst dribbling in space. Zero technical control about him," one fan typed

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on April 2, 2025, at 2:50 AM IST. They are subject to change.

"You’ve got to foul him there. Take him out" - Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand criticizes 3 players for Anthony Elanga's goal

Rio Ferdinand has blasted the Manchester United trio of Patrick Dorgu, Alejandro Garnacho, and Noussair Mazraoui for being at fault for Anthony Elanga's goal. The latter ran over 85 metres following a United corner, netting past Andre Onana to seal a massive win against his former side.

Ferdinand was far from impressed, telling TNT Sports (via Utd District):

“I can break this goal down. I think there’s three moments where they could have maybe stopped this goal. I think, first of all, it’s a wonderful goal from Elanga, and you can’t take anything away from him in that sense."

“But when you’re looking for a defensive point of view, Elanga on the edge of the box there. Dorgu’s got to be goal-side. You’ve got to think defensively first. You know the threat is pace. Be in a better position to stop that. Then he’s behind, he’s chasing, can’t get back."

He added:

“And Garnacho has a role to play here. You should take him out, foul him there. You’ve got to foul him there. Take him out. You can see the pace; you can see the support he has. And Mazraoui’s got to make a decision. Before he gets into that box, you’ve got to go and engage the attacking player there. Go into the box, get closer to goal. Elanga dispatches.”

Manchester United remain 13th in the Premier League table with 37 points from 30 games, following their 1-0 loss against Nottingham Forest. Meanwhile, the latter are third with 57 points and look likely to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United next face Manchester City in the league on Sunday, April 6.

