"They sang 'Vinicius die'" - Real Madrid star calls out Osasuna fans for disgusting chants

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has called out Spanish football club Osasuna's fans for their 'disgusting chants' against Vinicius Junior during their 2-0 away win on Saturday, February 18.

Despite keeping a crucial clean sheet in Pamplona, Courtois was left dismayed and disappointed by the behavior of many fans at the El Sadar Stadium.

During the match, fans directed racist chants towards Real Madrid's 22-year-old Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior. The situation escalated during the minute of silence before the match when fans called Vinicius "son of b..." and sang, "Vinicius, die."

Managing Madrid @managingmadrid Courtois: "You have to stop looking at Vini and look at the people. I saw parents sing ‘Vinicius die’ " managingmadrid.com/2023/2/19/2360… Courtois: "You have to stop looking at Vini and look at the people. I saw parents sing ‘Vinicius die’ " managingmadrid.com/2023/2/19/2360…

According to Courtois, some parents were seen screaming these things with their children beside them. Speaking after the match, he said:

“They called him “son of b...” during the minute of silence, and they sang “Vinicius, die”. You see parents with their children beside them screaming thee things. You have to stop looking at Vini and look at the people. The environment of these stadiums is cool to play, but without this nonsense.”

Guillermo Rai @GuillerRai



@TheAthleticFC Now it's not just one fan, it's the majority of the fans at El Sadar who are shouting at Vinicius: "You're a son of a bitch" Now it's not just one fan, it's the majority of the fans at El Sadar who are shouting at Vinicius: "You're a son of a bitch"@TheAthleticFC https://t.co/VMpXLVG6pX

Courtois was not alone in defending Vinicius after the game. Sergio Herrera, the Osasuna keeper, also spoke out in defense of the young Brazilian forward. During the match, Carlo Ancelotti, Nacho, and Ceballos also stepped up to defend their teammate.

M•A•J @Ultra_Suristic "Vinícius son of a b*tch" shouted by an Osasuna fan in the middle of the minute's silence for the victims in Turkey & Syria. "Vinícius son of a b*tch" shouted by an Osasuna fan in the middle of the minute's silence for the victims in Turkey & Syria. https://t.co/v4nqmvq7L9

Vinicius has been subjected to racist chants during Madrid's away games this season. Despite the vile behavior, he has had a fantastic campaign, scoring 16 goals and providing six assists in 33 games.

Los Blancos' players, current and former, and pundits have all urged the Spanish football federation to step in and issue strict warnings to clubs for such vile behavior.

Real Madrid boss hails 18-year-old for his masterclass in 2-0 away win against Osasuna

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was all praise for 18-year-old Alvaro Rodriguez after his impressive performance in their 2-0 away victory against Osasuna.

The young forward proved his worth by playing a big part in the second goal. While he saw one assist disallowed due to offside, Rodriguez assisted Marco Asensio's goal with sealed Real Madrid's 2-0 win.

Real Madrid Fabrica @FabricaMadrid Ancelotti: "Alvaro Rodriguez straight to the first team? I have to talk to Raul about this. He will surely play again with us.He is a player who has many qualities. He's tall, he handles the ball well, he's formidable with his head.... He can help us like today." Ancelotti: "Alvaro Rodriguez straight to the first team? I have to talk to Raul about this. He will surely play again with us.He is a player who has many qualities. He's tall, he handles the ball well, he's formidable with his head.... He can help us like today." https://t.co/zJp20nI4wV

Ancelotti was particularly impressed with Rodriguez's performance and said:

"He is a player who has many qualities. He's tall, he handles the ball well, he's formidable with his head... He can help us like today." With such a glowing review, it's no wonder there is talk of Rodriguez joining Real Madrid's first team.''

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Liverpool and other PL GW 24 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes