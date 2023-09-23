"They say Ronaldo is done, but it’s not true" - Cristiano Ronaldo hits back at critics with strong claim after Al-Nassr's win over Al-Ahli

Cristiano Ronaldo fired back at his critics with a defiant claim after helping Al-Nassr secure a 4-3 win over Al-Ahli Saudi on Friday (September 22).

The Portugal ace joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in January, following which many wrote him off, believing his time at the top was done and dusted. Even though the 38-year-old may be in the twilight of his career, he had a decent first season, scoring 14 goals in 19 appearances across competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned with a vengeance during pre-season, scoring six goals to help Al-Nassr win the Arab Club Champions Cup. His purple patch continued as he scored a brilliant brace to help his side secure a 4-3 win against rivals Al-Ahli.

Ronaldo spoke to reporters following Al-Nassr's win and said (via GOAL):

"They say Ronaldo is done… but it’s not true. I will continue to play until my legs say: 'Cristiano, I'm done'. I still have a lot. I still love football and scoring goals. I still love winning. They say I'm done but I'm still proving that it's not true."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has started this season in exceptional form, registering nine goals and five assists in just eight appearances. His performances depict that even though he is past his prime, he hasn't lost the magical touch that made him one of the best players to ever grace the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo will next feature for Al-Nassr on September 25 against Ohod in the Round of 32 of the King Cup of Champions.

How did Cristiano Ronaldo perform during Al-Nassr's win against Al-Ahli?

Al-Nassr were able to win their seventh game in a row in all competitions with a 4-3 win over Al-Ahli Saudi. Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in the fourth minute, slotting the ball into the bottom-right corner past Edouard Mendy.

He had the perfect opportunity to double the scoreline a few minutes later when he found himself with an open goal but only managed to hit the post.

Anderson Talisca netted in the 17th minute to make it 2-0. Franck Kessie reduced the deficit for Al-Ahli in the 30th minute before the former scored to give Al-Nassr a 3-1 lead going into halftime.

Ronaldo managed to get his brace in the 52nd minute, just two minutes after Riyad Mahrez dispatched his penalty. Feras Albrikan got on the scoresheet in the 87th minute but Al-Nassr were able to hold out for a 4-3 win.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a stellar performance and was given a rating of 9.1 by FotMob. He had a pass accuracy of 88%, scored two goals and had a long ball accuracy of 100%.