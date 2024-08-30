"They scammed us" - Fans troll Manchester United star Andre Onana after David de Gea is rated higher in EA FC 25

Fans took to social media to react to Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana's EA FC 25 rating in comparison to former Red Devils star David de Gea. The Cameroon international replaced the Spaniard at Old Trafford last season and was initially criticized for his performances at the club.

De Gea spent 12 years with the English giants, playing 545 games while conceding 590 goals and keeping 190 clean sheets. Onana, on the other hand, enjoyed success with Ajax and Inter Milan before joining the Red Devils for a reported €50.2 million in 2023. He has since played 54 times for the club, conceding 86 goals and keeping 14 clean sheets.

Following the release of player ratings for the upcoming EAFC 25 game, fans reacted to the ratings of the two shot-stoppers on social media, with one posting:

"De Gea took a year out of football only to come back with a higher rating than Onana in the new FIFA."

Another fan post read:

"De Gea took a 1 year holiday and is still higher rated than Onana on EA Sports FC 25"

Another fan lamented the situation with the keepers, posting:

"They scammed us with Onana."

The final post here comes from Instagram which read:

"David De Gea took a 1 year holiday and is still rated higher than André Onana on EA Sports FC 25."

Manchester United will hope Andre Onana can eventually come good for them. The Cameroonian is five years younger than his Spanish counterpart and still has enough time to prove his worth to his fans and doubters.

Manchester United veteran backs Andre Onana to emulate David de Gea's career

Manchester United defender Jonny Evans has backed Andre Onana to recover from his tough start to life at the club. Onana replaced David de Gea between the sticks at the Manchester-based club but struggled to find consistency.

Speaking to TNT Sport (via EuroSport), the veteran defender backed his teammate to come good for the club:

“He's replacing David de Gea, who was here for a long time. Again, remember, David at the start of his career at Manchester United, maybe went through a bit of a tough time to settle in and we saw what sort of career he would go on to have for this club.”

Andre Onana is contracted to the Red Devils till 2028 and will be keen to turn his form and perception around.

