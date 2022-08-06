"They could be sensational" - Gabriel Agbonlahor backs two Manchester United players to do well under new coach

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has opined that Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial could have a successful campaign under new first-team coach Benni McCarthy, who has joined Erik ten Hag's backroom staff.

The Red Devils have appointed the 44-year-old South African to their coaching staff to help improve the team's attacking play and positioning. McCarthy scored 37 goals in 109 matches in the Premier League for Blackburn Rovers.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



The ex-forward will specialise in coaching attacking plays and positioning. Official. Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has added to his backroom team with the appointment of Benni McCarthy as a first-team coach.The ex-forward will specialise in coaching attacking plays and positioning. Official. Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has added to his backroom team with the appointment of Benni McCarthy as a first-team coach. 🔴 #MUFCThe ex-forward will specialise in coaching attacking plays and positioning. https://t.co/nhxTFe8NVt

Agbonlahor believes he will be able to help Rashford and Martial regain their form this season. He told Football Insider:

“I really hope that McCarthy does well. He’s got the experience of the Premier League, he’s got the experience of scoring goals. Every little bit of coaching helps and hopefully he can improve the strikers there because it looks like Man United aren’t signing another striker."

He added:

“Martial and Rashford have got to step up. They could be sensational. If there’s help there available from McCarthy, they should take it.”

Martial and Rashford had disappointing campaigns last season and were part of the reason behind Manchester United's abysmal performances.

The 26-year-old Frenchman scored just one goal in eight league matches before he was loaned out to Sevilla in January. He also scored just once for the Spanish side in 12 matches.

The 24-year-old Englishman, meanwhile, scored just four goals in 25 league matches last season for the Red Devils. Academy graduate Anthony Elanga was preferred over Rashford by former interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

"We’re going in the right direction with Ten Hag" - Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra

Former Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra sees hope for the Red Devils under new manager Erik ten Hag.

United finished sixth in the Premier League last season and extended their trophyless run to five years. They looked lethargic on the pitch and conceded four or more goals against Liverpool (twice), Brighton and Watford.

However, they've done well in the pre-season under Ten Hag, winning three of their six matches, drawing two and losing one.

Evra believes Manchester United are progressing well under the Dutch manager. He told Stadium Astro (via Metro):

"I think United with Ten Hag we’ve got hope. Finally, I see the players know exactly what they’re going to do. They have a plan. Don’t get me wrong, this is pre-season. I like to stay positive but it doesn’t matter if you have a good pre-season because when the league starts it’s a different kind of pressure."

He added:

"It’s been a long time since I’ve heard an interview of any player saying we know what we are doing. That’s why I’m really positive about it. But when I see the other teams and the players they bring in I’m like it’s going to be tough to get into the top four. But we’re going in the right direction with Ten Hag."

Manchester United will begin their new Premier League campaign at Old Trafford against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, August 7.

Paul Merson has predicted all the GW 1 fixtures of the Premier League. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far